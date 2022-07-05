Lucian Freud exhibition to feature family photos and childhood drawings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lucian Freud exhibition to feature family photos and childhood drawings

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 4:44 pm
Alex Boyt, son of Lucian Freud, stands in front of a portrait of himself called Head of Ali painted by his father at the Freud Museum in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A Lucian Freud exhibition featuring family photographs, childhood drawings and illustrated letters will be displayed at the Freud Museum in honour of his centenary year.

During a career spanning six decades, the British painter often used his family as a muse.

His relatives included his neurologist grandfather Sigmund, who was the founder of psychoanalysis, revolutionising the way we understand the mind, as well as his pioneering psychoanalyst aunt Anna.

To honour what would have been Lucian’s centenary year, the Freud Museum in London is staging an exhibition titled Freud: The Painter And His Family from July 6 until January 23.

It will feature rare items and objects that have never been seen before at the Freud Museum in Hampstead – the final home of Sigmund, who died in 1939.

The exhibition will include illustrated childhood letters and books Lucian owned, as well as covers he designed for the books written by his children – four of whom are writers.

His sole surviving sculpture titled Three-legged Horse (1937) and early 1944 painting Palm Tree, which he gave to Anna, will also feature.

The Freud Museum already features Sigmund’s study, desk and famous psychoanalytic couch.

Curator Martin Gayford told the PA news agency: “The Freud Museum decided they’d like to have an exhibition about Lucian, who is obviously another really notable member of the Freud family, to mark Lucian’s centenary, he was born on December 8 1922.

“We spent quite a bit of time thinking about what we could do logically in the Freud Museum which would be connected with the place and different from the various exhibitions later in the year, and we decided that examining his connections with him and other members of his family would be an interesting thing to do and something that hadn’t really been done before.

Alex Boyt, son of Lucian Freud, stands in front of a portrait of himself called Head of Ali painted by his father, at the Freud Museum in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“The exhibition is spread through the museum, in the study we’ve put two works, one is a portrait of Lucie Freud, Lucian’s mother, from 1977 which is hung above the famous couch.

“Going upstairs in the exhibition room we’ve got some archive material of family photographs, drawings of him as a child, and some early works, including the sculpture of the three-legged horse which he made in the late 30s before he went to art school to convince the admissions board that he would have a place at art school, so it played a part in his life and it is the only surviving Freud sculpture.”

Mr Gayford added that for Lucian, the distinction between art and life “scarcely existed”.

He added: “He once remarked that his work was ‘purely autobiographical’. This is, it was concerned with people, animals, places and objects he knew and cared about.

“Therefore, for him, his family was doubly important. Firstly, because his upbringing helped to form him, even when he reacted against it.

“Secondly, because his parents, children and grandchildren were all among his subjects.”

Alex Boyt in the study of his great-grandfather Sigmund Freud, at the Freud Museum in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Carol Seigel, director of the Freud Museum, said: “Lucian Freud: The Painter and His Family is an exploration of Lucian Freud’s extraordinary work through the prism of his family.

“Housed in the home of his grandfather Sigmund, whose work probed the complexities of family life, we hope that visitors will find the exhibition offers an intimacy, a depth and a resonance beyond the usual gallery setting.

“Here, Sigmund worked, surrounded by his books, collections and the original psychoanalytic couch. Here, his grandsons, including Lucian, were able to visit him.

“Now, here, Lucian’s work takes centre stage as we open our archives to reveal illustrated childhood letters and family photographs, and also present unseen or little-known works generously loaned by members of the family.”

On the eve of the Second World War, the Freud family came to England as refugees, having escaped Austria following the Nazi annexation in March 1938.

