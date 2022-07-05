Six in court charged over track invasion at F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six in court charged over track invasion at F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 6:16 pm
Six people have been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance (David Davies/PA)
Six people have been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance (David Davies/PA)

Six people have appeared in court charged over the track invasion at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Protesters stormed the Wellington Straight, the fastest point of the Northamptonshire track, before sitting down during the opening lap of Sunday’s race.

David Baldwin, 46, of Stonesfield, Witney, Oxfordshire; Emily Brocklebank, 23, of Yeadon, Leeds; Alasdair Gibson, 21, of Aberdeen; Louis McKechnie, 21, of Manchester; Bethany Mogie, 40, of St Albans, Hertfordshire; and Joshua Smith, 28, of Manchester, have all been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

Alasdair Gibson leaving Northampton Magistrates' Court after he was released on bail
Alasdair Gibson leaving Northampton Magistrates’ Court after he was released on bail (Jacob King/PA)

Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday afternoon the protesters are said to have entered the track wearing orange tracksuits bearing the message “Just Stop Oil”.

The contest had already been suspended following Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu’s high-speed crash, but a number of cars sped by.

Bethany Mogie leaving Northampton Magistrates' Court after she was released on bail
Bethany Mogie leaving Northampton Magistrates’ Court after she was released on bail (Jacob King/PA)

A video of the alleged incident was played in court.

No pleas were entered in relation to the Silverstone incident.

McKechnie, who has been expelled from university, admitted a breach of bail as a prior condition stated he could not attend a venue where a televised sporting event was taking place.

David Baldwin leaving Northampton Magistrates' Court after he was released on bail
David Baldwin leaving Northampton Magistrates’ Court after he was released on bail (Jacob King/PA)

McKechnie and Smith were remanded in custody after confirming their names, ages and addresses.

Former primary school assistant and father-of-two Baldwin, mother-of-four Mogie, Brocklebank, who is unemployed, and university student Gibson, gave their details and were all granted conditional bail.

Emily Brocklebank, right, leaving Northampton Magistrates' Court after she was released on bail
Emily Brocklebank, right, leaving Northampton Magistrates’ Court after she was released on bail (Jacob King/PA)

They will appear next at Northampton Crown Court on August 19.

