Kate cheers on Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon quarter final

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 6:18 pm Updated: July 5, 2022, 6:42 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge alongside Tim Henman in the stands on court one watch the Gentlemen’s Singles quarter-final match between Cameron Norrie and David Goffin (PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge alongside Tim Henman in the stands on court one watch the Gentlemen’s Singles quarter-final match between Cameron Norrie and David Goffin (PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge is cheering on British player Cameron Norrie in his quarter-final match.

Kate arrived at No 1 Court at Wimbledon to watch the British men’s number one after his opponent Belgium’s David Goffin won the third set to lead 2-1.

The duchess first joined the audience with former British number one Tim Henman, after watching top seed Novak Djokovic’s win over Italian Jannik Sinner on Centre Court with the Duke of Cambridge.

Kate, who is patron of the All England Club, could be seen laughing and clapping alongside Henman as Norrie won the first game of the set.

Henman later gave up his seat for William, who joined the match about 45 minutes after Kate arrived.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Cameron Norrie celebrates during his Gentlemen’s Singles quarter-final match against David Goffin (PA)

The crowd have been chanting and cheering for Norrie as he battles for a place in the semi-final.

Excitement has been building among British tennis fans as hopes are high for Norrie as the last team GB singles player in the tournament.

During Djokovic’s match earlier, the duchess, wearing a blue dress with white polka dots and pearl earrings, blew a kiss to the cheering crowd as she took her seat next to William in the royal box on Centre Court.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Duchess of Cambridge in the stands on court one to watch Cameron Norrie (PA)

The duke and duchess were also seen shaking hands and chatting to comedian David Walliams and his mother Kathleen who were sitting behind them during Djokovic’s match.

Her parents Michael and Carole Middleton, who was wearing a white floral dress, also joined them in the royal box.

Camilla Richardson, 39, from Somerset, who was watching the match with her daughter Romy, seven, said it was “very exciting” to see the duke and duchess.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge watch the quarter final match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner in the royal box (PA)

Smiling at her daughter, she said: “Romy has never seen them before.”

Speaking to the atmosphere, she said: “It gives a bit of a royal buzz.”

Meanwhile, Piotr Pawlak, 20, from Warsaw in Poland, who came to the tournament with his friend, Polish player and 2012 Wimbledon singles finalist Agnieszka Radwanska, said Kate and William’s appearance came as a surprise.

He said: “I didn’t know. It is really nice to see the famous people sitting watching tennis next to us.”

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge speak to David Walliams and Kathleen Walliams (PA)

Mr Pawlak added that he was also “excited” to watch Sinner and Djokovic play.

Rina Dhillan, 53, from near Cambridge, who is also watching the match in Centre Court, said she spotted the duke and duchess in the royal box and told her friends: “Look, Kate and Wills are here.”

“She is patron of Wimbledon, her presence definitely helps, so it was great to see her and it was nice to see the both of them together,” Ms Dhillan added.

“They are definitely an excitement.”

