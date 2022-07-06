William wishes Lionesses ‘good luck’ ahead of opening match in Women’s Euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

William wishes Lionesses ‘good luck’ ahead of opening match in Women’s Euros

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 10:48 am
William has wished the team well (PA)
William has wished the team well (PA)

The Duke of Cambridge has wished the England football team “good luck” ahead of their opening game in the Women’s European Championship.

William recently visited the Lionesses at their training camp and in a tweet he said the nation would be “cheering” the squad on during the sporting event being hosted by England.

In his online message, written by the duke as it bears his initial, he said: “Good luck to the @Lionesses as the Women’s Euro 2022 kicks off today.

Prince William speaks to the squad after their training session (Paul Ellis/PA).
William speaks to the England women’s squad after their training session (Paul Ellis/PA)

“You’re already doing the nation proud and we’ll be cheering you on throughout the tournament! W”

Hosts England take on Austria at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening in the opening fixture of the tournament.

William, who is president of the Football Association (FA), hailed England Women as “trailblazers” when he visited the squad at St George’s Park, the FA’s national training complex at Burton-upon-Trent, in June.

Having dropped in on a Lionesses training session the duke observed some drills – and briefly took part in shooting practice – before speaking to the players as a group.

He said: “I will be keeping an eye on what you’re doing and be watching the games with the children, and I’ll try to come along where I can to give my support.

“We’re all so proud of you, and you should be really proud of yourselves, where you’ve got yourselves. This is the pinnacle coming right up, the next few weeks for you, and I know you’ll do us all proud.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal