People smugglers buying small boats directly from manufacturers

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 12:24 pm
A warehouse facility in Dover, Kent, for boats used by people thought to be migrants. Traffickers have concocted a Europe-wide operation to smuggle migrants in dinghies across the Channel to the UK, according to the National Crime Agency (Gareth Fuller/PA)
New intelligence suggests a large people-smuggling group responsible for around 10 per cent of Channel crossings set up deals with manufacturers to supply them with small boats.

During an action day on Tuesday by British and international investigators, 39 people were arrested and more than 50 searches were carried out simultaneously.

1,200 lifejackets, close to 150 boats and 50 engines, several thousand euros in cash, firearms and drugs were seized. More than 900 police officers were deployed in the operation.

The long-running joint investigation between the UK, France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands has been ongoing since November 2021 following the arrests of 16 suspects in France.

This joint operation followed a number of French-led operations which began last spring.

It culminated in Tuesday’s day of action which the National Crime Agency (NCA) says will lead to a reduction in Channel crossings in the immediate future.

Matt Rivers, regional head of investigations at the NCA, said: “Given the number of boats seized yesterday, yes, we can expect a fall in crossings in the immediate future.

“Last year we had nearly 1,000 boats cross the Channel, 135 boats is just over 10 per cent, so we can work out from that the size and scale of the group.”

The large-scale investigation also found the organised crime group has been directly supplied with small boats for use in Channel crossings.

Carole Etienne, French public prosecutor, said: “The investigation revealed a criminal organisation with a very elaborate financing scheme. It is internationally widely spread with impressive logistical organisation, allowing it to smuggle migrants on small boats to the UK.

Operation Punjum
A slew of raids took place in the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands on Tuesday (NCA/PA)

“The organisation oversaw transportation of the migrants of all nationalities to the beaches, the transportation of small boats from Germany and the Netherlands, the use of local accomplices like car repairs, car sellers, real estate owners and drivers, and of course the Channel crossings themselves.”

Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, Europol’s deputy executive director, said: “Recently the criminal business increased and the network developed its own logistical supply chain, acquiring boats, engines and lifejackets directly from manufacturers.”

Mr Rivers added: “Work is still ongoing but all indications are the boats are manufactured and produced in either Turkey or China. A lot of the boats have Chinese origin.

“The NCA is continuing to work with our international network to identify the suppliers of these boats and see what we can do to stem that supply.”

