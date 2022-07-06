William and Kate join guests for Royal Charity Polo Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William and Kate join guests for Royal Charity Polo Cup

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 3:33 pm
The Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Guards Polo Club (James Manning/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Guards Polo Club (James Manning/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined guests for the Royal Charity Polo Cup, which is expected to raise £1 million for charities supported by the couple.

William and Kate looked relaxed ahead of the event in Berkshire, just a few miles from Windsor Castle, at the Castle Ground at Guards Polo Club.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said the event was expected to raise £1 million for good causes like London’s Air Ambulance Charity, the homeless organisation The Passage and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

Duke of Cambridge charity polo match
The match is to raise funds and awareness for ten charities supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (James Manning/PA)

Before the players took to the field the duke and duchess were spotted chatting to guests, Kate wearing a flowing dress and her husband casually dressed in shirt and trousers.

William will play in the round robin event, with three teams competing for the cup, and will be part of the US Polo Assn team, taking on BP Polo and Monterosso Vikings.

Playing with the duke is James Harper, who has been named captain of the England team for the match against Uruguay for the Coronation Cup at Guards later in July.

