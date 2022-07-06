David Beckham, Hugh Grant and Gemma Chan lead stars at day 10 of Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Beckham, Hugh Grant and Gemma Chan lead stars at day 10 of Wimbledon

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 5:04 pm
David Beckham in the Royal Box on day ten of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. (Adam Davy/PA)
David Beckham, Hugh Grant and Gemma Chan lead the famous faces attending Wimbledon on day ten of the tournament.

Football star Beckham was joined by his mother Sandra as he took in the action from the royal box on Wednesday.

The former England captain, wearing a brown blazer and tie paired with cream trousers, was also pictured chatting to other stars at the event in south-west London.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Ten – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
David Beckham and his mother Sandra sat in the royal box on day 10 of Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Cycling’s golden couple Dame Laura Kenny and her husband Sir Jason Kenny were also seated in front of Beckham on the day.

Elsewhere, the Very English Scandal star actor Grant and his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein were spotted at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Ten – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein clapped along as they watch the action from the sidelines (Adam Davy/PA)

Grant dressed in a light grey blazer and white shirt while Eberstein wore a blue and white polka-dot dress for the day out.

Eternals actress Chan also took in the action at Centre Court alongside her partner and Mamma Mia! actor Dominic Cooper.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Ten – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan were pictured in the royal box for the occasion (Adam Davy/PA)

Chan was pictured arriving in a green checked dress paired with white pumps while Cooper opted for a royal blue suit for the occasion.

Also among the crowds were broadcaster Michael Parkinson, Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney and veteran musician Sir Cliff Richard.

