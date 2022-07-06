Queen’s Coronation gown, robe and glittering jewels on show at Windsor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s Coronation gown, robe and glittering jewels on show at Windsor

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 6:01 pm Updated: July 6, 2022, 6:42 pm
The Queen’s Coronation dress on display at Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation, a special exhibition being held in St George’s Hall and the Lantern Lobby of Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Queen’s historic Coronation dress, Robe of Estate and diamond jewels have been unveiled at Windsor Castle, ready for public viewing to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

From Thursday visitors will be able to examine Sir Norman Hartnell’s intricate white duchesse satin gown which was worn by the 27-year-old Elizabeth II in 1953.

Embroidered with thousands of seed pearls, sequins and crystals, the design was the last of eight options put to the Queen by British couturier Sir Norman.

Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation – Windsor Castle
The Coronation Robe of Estate (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Queen selected the final sketch – a richly embroidered dress featuring a lattice-work effect with an iconographic scheme of floral emblems in gold and silver thread and pastel-coloured silks.

But she requested an addition – that the emblems of the seven independent states of which she was monarch be incorporated, together with those of the UK’s home nations.

The six-and-a-half-metre Robe of Estate, made by royal robe-makers Ede & Ravenscroft from English purple silk velvet, is also on show in the impressive St George’s Hall, the largest room in the Berkshire castle.

It took a team of 12 seamstresses, using 18 types of gold thread, 3,500 hours to complete the Queen’s embroidered cipher and the border of wheat ears and olive branches, which symbolise prosperity and peace.

The Queen Coronation necklace and earrings will be on display in the Lantern Lobby.

Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation – Windsor Castle
The Queen’s Coronation necklace and earrings on display at Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation (Aaron Chown/PA)

Originally made for Queen Victoria in 1858 and comprising 28 diamonds, including the Lahore Diamond gemstone pendant, the necklace was later worn by Queen Alexandra, Queen Mary and the Queen Mother at the coronations of 1902, 1911 and 1937.

The Coronation earrings – a pair of round brilliants and two large pear-shaped pendants suspended from cushion-cut diamond collet studs – were also worn by Queen Mary and the Queen Mother.

On display for the first time is a group of four brooches belonging to the Queen, each representing a nation of the United Kingdom, with a sprig of shamrock for Northern Ireland, sprays of daffodils for Wales, thistles for Scotland and roses for England.

The Rose of England Brooch
The Rose of England Brooch (Royal Collection Trust/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)

The brooches are made of gold, set with white, pink and yellow diamonds and, for the shamrock, emeralds.

The Queen has worn the brooches on many occasions, often while visiting the different nations.

Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation will be on show at Windsor Castle from July 7 to September 26 2022 and is included in the price of a general admission ticket.

Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation – Windsor Castle
The Queen wearing the the Coronation dress and robe in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, after her Coronation in 1953 (PA)

Windsor Castle is open to visitors from Thursday to Monday, remaining closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Tickets and visitor information can be found at www.rct.uk or on +44 (0)303 123 7304.

