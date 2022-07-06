Thyroid problems linked to increased risk of dementia – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thyroid problems linked to increased risk of dementia – study

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 9:03 pm
Thyroid problems linked to increased risk of dementia- study (Joe Giddens/PA)
Thyroid problems in older people may be linked to an increased risk of dementia, new research suggests.

According to the study, older people with hypothyroidism – also called underactive thyroid – could have higher chances of developing the condition.

Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not make enough thyroid hormones.

This can slow metabolism, and symptoms include feeling tired, weight gain and sensitivity to cold.

Study author Chien-Hsiang Weng, of Brown University in America, said: “In some cases, thyroid disorders have been associated with dementia symptoms that can be reversible with treatment.

“While more studies are needed to confirm these findings, people should be aware of thyroid problems as a possible risk factor for dementia and therapies that could prevent or slow irreversible cognitive decline.”

Researchers analysed the health records of 7,843 people newly diagnosed with dementia in Taiwan and compared them to the same number of people who did not have dementia.

The scientists looked to see who had a history of either hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism – overactive thyroid, when the thyroid produces too much hormone, potentially leading to increased metabolism and symptoms including unintended weight loss, rapid or irregular heartbeat.

A total of 102 people had hypothyroidism and 133 had hyperthyroidism, and no link was found between hyperthyroidism and dementia.

Of the people with dementia, 68, or 0.9%, had hypothyroidism, compared to 34 of the people without dementia, or 0.4%.

After adjusting for other factors which could affect the risk of dementia – such as sex, age, high blood pressure and diabetes – researchers found that people over age 65 with hypothyroidism were 80% more likely to develop dementia than people the same age who did not have thyroid problems.

For those younger than 65, having a history of hypothyroidism was not associated with an increased risk of the condition.

People who took medication for hypothyroidism were three times more likely to develop dementia than those who did not take medication, the study found.

Dr Weng said: “One explanation for this could be that these people are more likely to experience greater symptoms from hypothyroidism where treatment was needed.”

The findings are published in the Neurology journal.

Dr Sara Imarisio, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “The study did not look at the reasons for this high correlation and future studies should investigate this further.

“If you are worried about your thyroid, it is best to arrange an appointment with your doctor who can do some simple tests to check that it is working properly.

“You can also see information and support on the British Thyroid Foundation website for people affected by thyroid problems.

“This study highlights an important area of future research as in the UK two in 100 people have an underactive thyroid, so this increased risk needs to be better understood.”

