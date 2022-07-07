Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam to be recognised at investiture ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam to be recognised at investiture ceremony

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 2:47 am Updated: July 7, 2022, 6:56 am
File photo dated 29/11/21 of Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, who will be leaving his role. Issue date: Thursday January 13, 2022.
File photo dated 29/11/21 of Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, who will be leaving his role. Issue date: Thursday January 13, 2022.

Leading medical figures who provided advice to nation at the height of the pandemic will be recognised with honours during an investiture ceremony.

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, the former deputy chief medical officer for England, gained public affection for delivering health messages with a dose of humour and colourful analogies during the pandemic.

He was supposed to be dubbed a knight by the Duke of Cambridge at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in May but could not attend due to contracting Covid-19.

William will now award the honour at a ceremony being staged at Buckingham Palace.

Professor Van-Tam joined the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on secondment from the University of Nottingham in 2017 and has returned to be the pro-vice-chancellor for the faculty of medicine and health sciences.

Dame Jenny Harries (Toby Melville/PA)
Dame Jenny Harries (Toby Melville/PA)

During the ceremony Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), will be made a Dame Commander for her service to public health.

Like Prof Van-Tam she joined politicians during the national televised briefings for the country during the Covid-19 pandemic in her then role as deputy chief medical officer.

Professor Kevin Fenton, regional director, officer for health improvement and disparities at the DHSC and regional director, Public Health, NHS London will be made a CBE for services to Public Health.

Jordan Henderson, captain of Liverpool Football Club and an England player, will be awarded an MBE For services to his sport and charity particularly, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Henderson won the FA and League Cups with Liverpool this season, has won more than 60 international caps and in April 2020 was an architect of the Players Together initiative that encouraged professional footballers to donate to the NHS.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]