150-year-old bottle of sherry from Duke of Wellington’s cellar to be sold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

150-year-old bottle of sherry from Duke of Wellington’s cellar to be sold

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 11:58 am Updated: July 7, 2022, 12:35 pm
A 19th century bottle of sherry from Apsley House will be auctioned (Dreweatts/PA)
A 19th century bottle of sherry from Apsley House will be auctioned (Dreweatts/PA)

A 150-year-old bottle of sherry from the home of the first Duke of Wellington will go under the hammer this month.

The rare item is believed to have been bottled at Apsley House at Hyde Park Corner in London between 1850 and 1870, when it was home to the duke, Arthur Wellesley.

It is expected to sell for between £300 and £700 during Dreweatts’ Fine And Rare Wine And Spirits sale on July 21.

Battle of Waterloo anniversary exhibitions – London
Apsley House in London (Philip Toscano/PA)

Wellesley was bestowed the title of the Duke of Wellington after playing a key role in defeating Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815 and ending the Napoleonic Wars.

As a reward for his military success, Parliament gave him £700,000 to build a new “Waterloo Palace” but instead of constructing a new building he put in a £40,000 bid to buy Apsley House.

The sherry was purchased in 1977 at a Christie’s sale of wines from the property and has been stored in a Hampshire cellar since.

A bottle from the same collection from 1865 was tasted in 2020 at Christie’s with the tasting note reading, “At over 150 years of age, it looked almost like a young en rama Manzanilla.

“On tasting, the 1865 was well-balanced, chalky and lightly nutty with a characteristic smoky edge.

“Its colour and youthful gait made it hard to believe it was bottled when Abraham Lincoln was President of the United States.”

Mark Robertson, head of Dreweatts’ wine department, said: “A hero to the Spanish, keen Flamenco dancer and no fan of the French, it is of little wonder that it was sherry found in the cellars of the Duke of Wellington’s London home Apsley House.

“I suggest enjoying it, as the Iron Duke would have himself, with his favourite meal of cuts of cold meat, such as Serrano ham.

“It is estimated to fetch £300-£700 when it goes under the hammer in July, but due to its exceptional provenance it could sell for much more.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]