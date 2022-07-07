Queen carries on with official duties as Boris Johnson quits as Tory leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen carries on with official duties as Boris Johnson quits as Tory leader

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 1:46 pm Updated: July 7, 2022, 3:50 pm
The Queen appears via video-link during a virtual audience with Kyrgyz Republic ambassador Ulan Djusupov (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Queen carried on with her official duties at Windsor Castle amid political upheaval in Westminster as Boris Johnson announced his resignation as Conservative Party leader, paving the way for a new Prime Minister.

The monarch, who spoke to Mr Johnson on the phone on Thursday morning after he finally agreed to quit, held two virtual audiences from her Berkshire residence.

She welcomed the ambassadors from Germany and the Kyrgyz Republic, who joined her via video-link from Buckingham Palace.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
The Queen appears via video-link in a virtual audience with Ulan Djusupov, the ambassador from the Kyrgyz Republic (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sitting in the Oak Room, the head of state, whose 14th Prime Minister, Mr Johnson, will stand down after a new Tory leader is elected, could be seen smiling at her guests on screen.

Both German ambassador Miguel Berger and Kyrgyz Republic ambassador Ulan Djusupov presented the Letters of Recall of their predecessors and their own Letters of Credence.

The audiences took place shortly before Mr Johnson emerged from Number 10 to deliver his resignation statement to the nation.

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister.

Mr Johnson will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation after his successor as Tory leader has been appointed.

This could be at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, where the Queen is expected to stay for her annual summer break until October.

Boris Johnson resignation
Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

As head of state, it is the Queen’s duty to appoint the prime minister who leads Her Majesty’s Government.

The Royal Encyclopedia states that the appointment of a prime minister is “one of the few remaining personal prerogatives of the sovereign”.

But the Queen is guided by constitutional conventions and can seek advice from the outgoing prime minister, any other political leader, senior Privy Counsellors, or whomever she pleases within the limits of prudence and caution.

Mr Johnson’s final duty is expected to be to tell the monarch which person has enough support to form the next government.

