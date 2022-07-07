‘Predator’ jailed for 22 years after drugging and sexually assaulting two men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Predator’ jailed for 22 years after drugging and sexually assaulting two men

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 2:44 pm
Luiz Da Silva Neto has been found guilty at Oxford Crown Court of drugging two men and sexually assaulting them (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Luiz Da Silva Neto has been found guilty at Oxford Crown Court of drugging two men and sexually assaulting them (Thames Valley Police/PA)

A dangerous “sexual predator” has been jailed for 22 years after drugging two men and sexually assaulting them.

Luiz Inacio Da Silva Neto “opportunistically targeted” his victims in November and December 2021 – spiking their drinks with an unknown stupefying drug, thought to be GHB or GBL.

Following a trial at Oxford Crown Court, a jury found the 36-year-old guilty of rape, two counts of administering a substance with intent and two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Luiz Da Silva Neto court case
CCTV of Luiz Da Silva Neto during his arrest (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Da Silva Neto assaulted his first victim at a house in Middle Barton, Oxfordshire, after they had shots of Jagermeister.

His victim went to sleep fully clothed before waking up naked, jurors were told.

The victim noticed a syringe in the kitchen as he left the property and was convinced he had been drugged.

Da Silva Neto had told the trial “he was consenting” and “awake” when the pair had intimate contact.

The defendant’s second victim was a married man who had been on a night out with work colleagues in a central London nightclub called Raffles.

The victim told the jury he had vague memories of events that night, which was a month after Da Silve Neto’s first attack.

The man said he felt “strange” when he spoke to the doorman at the club, and that a cup containing a “dark brown liquid” had been held to his lips.

He also recalled waking up naked in a strange room.

Da Silva Neto claimed he was “high” and looking for drugs and said the married man did not seem intoxicated when they met.

He denied spiking his victim’s drink.

On Thursday, Da Silva Neto, of Riverlight Quay, Wandsworth, south-west London, was jailed for 22 years, Thames Valley Police said.

He previously admitted seven counts of drug possession at an earlier hearing for substances including MDMA, methylamphetamine, cocaine, ketamine and cannabis.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector James Holden-White said: “I am pleased that Luiz Inacio Da Silva Neto has been jailed for 22 years for his heinous crimes.

“Da Silva Neto is a sexual predator and a very dangerous man; as such the streets are a much safer place with him behind bars.

“Da Silva Neto used what presents as a well-practised modus operandi – targeting men, administering a substance to incapacitate and overpower his chosen victim, and then engaging in sexual activity with them, knowing they are not in a position to consent.

“Da Silva Neto deliberately targeted heterosexual men whom he believed would be especially unlikely to report the offences to police, but he was wrong.

“The two victims have shown immense bravery throughout and it is because of them that Da Silva Neto has been convicted and jailed.

“We are keeping an open mind as to the possibility that Da Silva Neto has committed other offences.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal