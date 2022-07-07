17th century Dutch portrait that was looted by Nazis sells at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
17th century Dutch portrait that was looted by Nazis sells at auction

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 4:55 pm
Caspar Netscher, Portrait of Steven Wolters (Sotheby’s/PA)
Caspar Netscher, Portrait of Steven Wolters (Sotheby’s/PA)

A painting by a Dutch master that was looted by Nazis during the Second World War has been sold at auction for £44,100.

Caspar Netscher’s Portrait Of Steven Wolters from 1683 went under the hammer at Sotheby’s in London on Thursday afternoon, with the money going back to the original owners.

Charlotte Bischoff van Heemskerck, 101, had spent decades searching for the missing portrait, which was part of her father Dr Smidt van Gelder’s collection of Dutch old master paintings.

Mrs Charlotte Bischoff van Heemskerck visits a framer where she sees the painting for the first time in 80 years (Courtesy of the family of Charlotte Bischoff van Heemskerck/PA)

The work had been stored in the Amsterdamsche Bank in Arnhem for safekeeping during the war until it was stolen in 1945 by German soldiers.

Eight of his paintings were recovered by authorities after the war but six more could not be found and remained missing.

Mrs Bischoff van Heemskerck spent years looking for the portrait and around 15 years ago came across the painting in an exhibition at the Slot Zeist palace in the Netherlands.

She previously described how her “heart stood still”, but later discovered that the painting was a copy.

A years-long investigation launched by the Commission for Looted Art in Europe eventually tracked down the work and it was returned to the family in 2021.

Caspar Netscher, Portrait of Steven Wolters (Sotheby’s/PA)

The portrait is the second painting to be found and returned to the family in recent years through the commission, following the restitution of Jacob Ochtervelt’s The Oyster Meal in 2017, which sold at Sotheby’s in July 2018 for £1.93 million.

When the painting was listed with Sotheby’s, Mrs Bischoff van Heemskerck said: “I was so happy to see the painting again which always hung behind my chair in the dining room. We all missed this painting very much because it was so much part of our daily life.

“It is a beautiful painting, beautifully painted, with its subtle combination of colours on the wonderful coat and the expression on the face of the sitter which shows him to be a generous man, an impressive man.”

