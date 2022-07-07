Woman who posed as others to take more than 100 driving tests is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Woman who posed as others to take more than 100 driving tests is jailed

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 5:19 pm
Inderjeet Kaur admitted the offences at Swansea Crown Court in Swansea and was jailed (Tim Ireland/PA)
Inderjeet Kaur admitted the offences at Swansea Crown Court in Swansea and was jailed (Tim Ireland/PA)

A woman who impersonated other people to sit their driving tests more than 100 times has been jailed, police said.

Inderjeet Kaur, 29, admitted to having taken approximately 150 theory and practical driving tests on behalf of candidates between 2018 and 2020.

Swansea Crown Court heard Kaur committed the offences throughout England and Wales, including Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and around London.

Suspicion grew by staff at the test centres that Kaur was impersonating genuine candidates while taking the test.

Inderjeet Kaur, 29, was jailed for eight months for falsely taking over 100 driving tests (TARIAN - the Regional Organised Crime Unit/PA)
Inderjeet Kaur, 29, was jailed for eight months for falsely taking more than 100 driving tests (Tarian – Regional Organised Crime Unit/PA)

Following a referral from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, an investigation was launched by detectives in South Wales.

They found Kaur was offering services to test applicants who had difficulty with the English language.

Kaur, from Llanelli, pleaded guilty at Swansea Crown Court and was jailed for eight months.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Maloney, who led the investigation, said: “The crimes Kaur committed circumvent the driving test process and, in turn, puts innocent road users at risk, by allowing unskilled and dangerous motorists to have seemingly legitimate licences.

“Safety on our roads has always been a priority and arresting those that flaunt the law ensures that we can keep unqualified drivers off the road.

“By working with the DVSA, this complex criminal investigation highlighted the extent of Kaur’s offending which was purely out of greed.

“Kaur’s offending has now been halted, and she has now been brought to justice, and we welcome the sentence imposed by the courts.

“Frauds such as these pose significant risks to the general public and I urge any members of the public with information on such crimes to report them to the police.”

Caroline Hicks, from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, added: “DVSA’s priority is to protect everyone from unsafe drivers and vehicles.

“Driving and theory tests exist to help ensure people have the correct knowledge, skills and attitude to drive on our roads.

“Circumventing the tests puts lives in danger, we have methods in place to detect test fraud and will come down hard on the people involved.

“This includes cancelling test passes that have been gained fraudulently.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal