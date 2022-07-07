Another heatwave predicted for UK in the coming days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Another heatwave predicted for UK in the coming days

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 5:20 pm Updated: July 7, 2022, 5:22 pm
The UK previously experienced a heatwave three weeks ago (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The UK previously experienced a heatwave three weeks ago (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Parts of the UK are predicted to experience a heatwave over the next few days – the second one in a matter of weeks.

The Met Office has said the southern and eastern parts will see consistent high temperatures over the next few days, leading to a heatwave.

The forecaster and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), meanwhile, issued a level 2 heat-health alert warning ahead of the heatwave.

The alert is in place from 9am on Monday July 11 until 9am on Friday July 15, and covers the East of England, South East and London regions.

Warmest UK July temperatures
(PA Graphics)

The UK previously experienced a heatwave three weeks ago, with June 17 marking the hottest day of the year so far.

It comes as the south, Midlands and eastern parts of the UK are predicted to see highs of 25C and 26C, while the north and west could reach 24C.

Leconfield in East Yorkshire experienced the start of the heatwave on Thursday with highs of 26C.

Northern Ireland also had warm temperatures, with Thursday marking the warmest day of the year so far this year with highs of 23.5C.

Greg Dewhurst, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “Over the course of this week, much of next week, temperatures are going to be above average and very warm locally, hot at times.

“It looks like temperatures, particularly for the east of Scotland, will rise over the coming day. So we’ve seen highs around 24C today, tomorrow it will be about 23C, very similar on Sunday, and then Monday could be around 25C and 26C.

“Over the next few days, primarily the highest temperatures will be across southern and eastern parts of the UK. But I think as we go through the weekend and into next week, the heat is likely to be across pretty much the UK.”

Friday is predicted to be dry with sunshine across England and Wales.

Over the weekend and into early next week, most areas are expected to be dry with warm sunshine and hot temperatures. The North West, meanwhile, may see some cloud and light rain.

London, the South East and East are expected to see highs of 24C and 25C on Friday while the South West is slightly cooler with 23C and 24C.

The Midlands and North West are also predicted to be 23C, while Wales could see 22C.

Saturday is expected to be slightly cooler, with 22C predicted across the South and East. The North and Midlands are predicted to be 21C.

Sunday, meanwhile, is largely expected to be highs of 23C all round across the South, East and Midlands, while parts of the North are closer to 22C.

Heatwave
A heatwave is predicted for parts of the UK next week (Yui Mok/PA)

The Met Office defines a heatwave as when a location records a period for at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

The threshold varies by UK county.

On the four-level heat-health alert scale, which is designed to help healthcare workers manage through periods of extreme temperatures, level 1 is the lowest warning and is the minimum state of vigilance used during the summer months.

Level 2, called alert and readiness, is triggered as soon as there is a 60% risk that temperature thresholds will be reached in one or more regions on at least two consecutive days and the intervening night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]