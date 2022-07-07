Ghislaine Maxwell appeals against sex trafficking conviction and sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ghislaine Maxwell appeals against sex trafficking conviction and sentence

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 6:21 pm Updated: July 7, 2022, 7:14 pm
Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Dept of Justice)
Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Dept of Justice)

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has officially appealed against her conviction and sentence in the United States for sex trafficking.

The 60-year-old was found guilty by a jury of luring young girls to massage rooms for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to molest between 1994 and 2004.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison at the federal court in the Southern District of New York last month.

Despite apologising to her victims during her sentencing hearing, court documents show Maxwell has now paid 505 US dollars (£420) to appeal against both her conviction and sentence.

Jurors heard prosecutors describe her as “dangerous” during her three-week trial last year, and were told details of how she helped entice vulnerable teenagers to Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse.

The court docket shows her appeal has now been sent to the US Court of Appeals.

Maxwell’s defence attorneys had indicated they would be appealing against the conviction after it emerged one of the jurors in her trial had failed to disclose he had been sexually abused.

Ghislaine Maxwell court case
Ghishlaine Maxwell’s lawyer Bobbi Sternheim addresses the press outside the Federal Courthouse in lower Manhattan in New York (Gabriele Holtermann/PA)

Her counsel, led by Bobbi Sternheim, previously said juror Scotty David’s actions “demonstrated a lack of reliability and an appetite for publicity” when the socialite applied for a retrial.

In a written ruling, Judge Alison Nathan said the jury’s guilty verdicts were “readily supported” by witness testimony and documentary evidence as Maxwell’s bid to overturn the conviction was dismissed.

In submissions before her sentencing hearing, the defendant’s counsel said she should face no more than four to five years in prison, saying it would be “a travesty of justice for her to face a sentence that would have been appropriate for Epstein”.

But the judge gave Maxwell a sentence much greater, saying she “repeatedly, and over the course of many years participated in a horrific scheme to traffic young girls, some the age of 14”.

Judge Nathan said it was important that although “Epstein was central to this scheme” she was not being sentenced “as a proxy” for him.

She said: “The defendant’s conduct… was heinous and predatory.

“Ms Maxwell worked with Epstein to select young victims who were vulnerable and played a pivotal role in facilitating sexual abuse.”

Ghislaine Maxwell court case
Maxwell was jailed for 20 years last month (US Department of Justice/PA)

Before passing sentence, Judge Nathan heard from four of Maxwell’s victims, Annie Farmer, Sarah Ransome, Elizabeth Stein and the accuser known by the pseudonym “Kate”, who read victim impact statements to the court, in which she was described as a “manipulative, cruel and merciless person”.

Maxwell has been incarcerated since July 2020, despite numerous attempts from her defence counsel to have her released on bail.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

The death was ruled a suicide.

