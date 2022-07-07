Anticipation builds as Cameron Norrie faces biggest match of career at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Anticipation builds as Cameron Norrie faces biggest match of career at Wimbledon

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 12:03 am
Cameron Norrie (John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie (John Walton/PA)

Anticipation is building as British tennis number one Cameron Norrie faces the biggest match of his career.

The 26-year-old is set for a tough semi-final against top seed Novak Djokovic on Centre Court on Friday afternoon.

Norrie is the fourth British man in the Open era to ever reach the last four at the All England Club.

His profile has sky-rocketed during the tournament, with some fans rechristening the famous Wimbledon hill Norrie Knoll.

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic (John Walton/PA)

Speaking after his victory over Belgium’s David Goffin on Tuesday, Norrie backed himself to defeat Djokovic.

Asked if he can win, Norrie said: “For sure. I think it’s obviously one of the toughest tasks in tennis.

“I’d say grass is his favourite surface and his record is unbelievable here at Wimbledon. It’s going to be tough.”

Meanwhile, the semi-final match between Australian Nick Kyrgios and Spaniard Rafael Nadal, which was set to take place on the court afterwards, will now no longer be going ahead.

Fans were “devastated” for Nadal when he pulled out on Thursday evening due to an abdominal injury, giving Kyrgios a walkover into Sunday’s final.

Sinead Goggin, 40, an account manager from Ireland, told the PA news agency: “It’s just pure devastation. I’m devastated for him.”

Some also said it was “unfair” that Kyrgios would get to go straight to the final with four days off while Norrie and Djokovic have to play Friday’s semi-final.

Property developer Edmund Johnson, 29, from Wimbledon, said he felt Kyrgios had now “been given an advantage”.

Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios (Adam Davy/PA)

Despite the disappointment at Nadal’s withdrawal, crowds of people are still expected to flock to the SW19 grounds and queue up for tickets on Friday to cheer on Norrie.

Earlier in the tournament, fans described the British player as “mysterious” but more information has emerged about Norrie in recent days as his profile grows.

His girlfriend Louise Jacobi, 32, opened up about her relationship with “easy-going” Norrie.

When asked about how she was feeling for Norrie’s next game against defending champion Djokovic, Ms Jacobi told the PA news agency: “It’s definitely going to be a tough match. But I know he can do it.”

Meanwhile, Norrie’s college coach on Wednesday described the sacrifices the British number one made to become a professional tennis player after a “crossroad” moment when he crashed a moped after drinking.

David Robiti, who was one of his coaches alongside Devin Bowen for “The Horned Frogs” tennis team at TCU, told PA that they had to sit him down and tell him to change his behaviour if he wanted to be a professional player.

Mr Robiti said: “What he learned from it was that he missed a big opportunity because of something that happened off court.”

He added: “And credit to him, he decided he wanted to be a professional from that moment and his choices were very good.

Louise Jacobi with Cameron Norrie
Louise Jacobi with Cameron Norrie (Louise Jacobi/PA)

“All the success that he is having is due to his work and his decision-making.”

His current coach, Facundo Lugones, also gave fans an insight into how “competitive” the 26-year-old is, spending his time off court playing backgammon and Ludo with his fitness trainer.

On Norrie as a tennis player, Mr Lugones said: “You never want to sell Norrie short. He doesn’t get the hype that other players get for similar results.

“But I don’t think he cares about that. If anything, it motivates him to do better and be in these moments more often.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal