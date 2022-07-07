Duke and Duchess of Gloucester celebrate 50 years of marriage with new portrait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duke and Duchess of Gloucester celebrate 50 years of marriage with new portrait

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 12:03 am
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester in their Kensington Palace garden to mark their Golden wedding anniversary (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Queen’s cousin the Duke of Gloucester and his wife the Duchess of Gloucester are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary.

The pair – who have supported the monarch for decades by carrying out official royal duties – reached 50 years of marriage on Friday and their milestone was marked with a new portrait.

Richard and Birgitte, who wed on July 8 1972, were photographed earlier this week in the garden of their Kensington Palace home.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester in their Golden Anniversary portrait
The duke, 77, was stood with his arm proudly around his wife’s shoulder, while the smiling duchess, in an appropriately golden yellow shirt dress and gold chain necklaces, held her glasses in her hand.

Birgitte, 76, was also wearing a treasured brooch designed by her husband and made of an entwined R and B.

The duke, born Prince Richard of Gloucester, met his Danish future wife, Birgitte van Deurs, who was studying at the Bell School of Languages, at  Cambridge University in 1965.

He cut short a promising career as an architect when seven weeks after their wedding his older brother Prince William of Gloucester died tragically in a plane crash.

GLOUCESTER ENGAGEMENT: 1972
Prince Richard of Gloucester and Birgitte van Deurs at the announcement of their engagement in 1972 (PA)

Richard shouldered the royal responsibility as heir to his father, Henry, Duke of Gloucester – one of George VI’s brothers.

The newlywed Gloucesters embarked on a life of duty they had not expected.

They have spent 50 years as working royals, visiting charities and organisations and carrying out hundreds of royal engagements, which are listed in the daily Court Circular but rarely reported on in the media.

The duke sees his role as supporting his first cousin the Queen and helping share the responsibility of regional visits.

The Gloucesters have three children – the Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor and Lady Rose Gilman.

