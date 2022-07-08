What the papers say – July 8

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – July 8

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 1:56 am
The Prime Minister is told “leave means leave” after he dramatically resigned but indicated he will stay in No 10 throughout the summer.

“It’s (almost) over” states The Guardian.

The Financial Times notes Boris Johnson was “defiant to the end”.

While The Times says Mr Johnson “throws in (the) towel”, as the i marks his “Downfall”.

“Leave means leave” Metro and the Daily Mirror tell the PM, with unnamed sources telling the latter paper the politician is sticking around partly to hold a lavish wedding bash at Chequers.

Senior Tories have warned The Daily Telegraph the “long goodbye” threatens to leave the UK in a “state of paralysis” as they urge the appointment of a caretaker PM.

“Going… but still in No 10”, says The Independent, which also covers concerns about the months ahead without a proper leader.

The Daily Mail shows a photograph of the PM embracing his wife Carrie and son Wilfred above the headline question “What the hell have they done?”

The Sun carries the same image of the trio, with the paper saying “Kiss goodbye… and thanks for the Brexit, Boris”.

The Daily Express also expresses its gratitude to Mr Johnson, writing in its headline: “Thank you Boris… You gave Britain back its freedom.”

And the Daily Star lists the full legacy of “Bozo” as him having a “cute dog, being a “good party organiser” and choosing “nice wallpaper”.

