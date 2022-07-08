Ashley Cole still feeling effects of ‘horrific’ robbery, top police officer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Ashley Cole still feeling effects of ‘horrific’ robbery, top police officer says

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 1:54 pm
former England footballer Ashley Cole is still feeling the effects of the ‘horrific’ robbery (PA)
former England footballer Ashley Cole is still feeling the effects of the ‘horrific’ robbery (PA)

A leading police officer has said former England footballer Ashley Cole is still feeling the effects of the “horrific” robbery carried out by a “dangerous” gang member.

Kurtis Dilks, a newspaper courier from Nottingham, was convicted of being part of a four-strong gang who smashed their way into Mr Cole’s home with a sledgehammer, and threatened to cut his fingers off with pliers in January 2020.

Detective Inspector Gayle Hart, the senior investigating officer in the case for Nottinghamshire Police, said Mr Cole and his partner Sharon Canu are likely to “feel the after effects of what has happened… for quite some time”.

Tiara theft court case
Kurtis Dilks was convicted alongside five others (PA)

Commenting on what the couple had to go through, DI Hart said: “The court heard from Mr Cole and his partner in their testimony, which was very powerful, where they genuinely thought they were going to die, given the circumstances.

“It was absolutely horrific and they do still feel the effects of that.

“People want to feel safe in their homes so that’s very difficult.

“It’s the same for all the victims really, this hasn’t gone away for them at all, they are all still dealing with the after effects and these people invading their homes.

“It is quite horrific so they are all still feeling the after effects of what has happened and probably will for quite some time.”

Dilks was convicted alongside five others after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court following a series of other “ruthlessly executed” burglaries and robberies in the city.

Speaking about the gang, DI Hart said: “They are certainly dangerous.

“There’s clearly some planning around this case, as we’ve heard around some of the reconnaissance on some of the victims.

“They’ve gone very planned – the type of clothing where you can’t get recognised, the weapons they’ve taken, the tools they’ve used to get into the premises with things like ladders and sledgehammers, the actions they’ve taken to try and clean some of the areas up at the scenes, using cleaning products to try and eliminate any forensic evidence.

“A very well thought out group of people, and will definitely use violence.

“So, yes, a very dangerous group of people.”

Asked if she had a message for anyone considering similar attacks on high-profile individuals, DI Hart said: “I would certainly say that Nottinghamshire Police have done some excellent work with regard to this case.

“They’ve continued with the tenacity and the dedication and diligence of this to get this to resolution at court.

“So be assured if anybody else is out there planning something similar, we will be on them.

“We will follow them, we will catch them and we will prosecute them.”

