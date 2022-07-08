Fewer bombings, shootings and paramilitary style attacks in NI over last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fewer bombings, shootings and paramilitary style attacks in NI over last year

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 2:40 pm
There were fewer bombings, shootings and paramilitary style attacks in Northern Ireland in the last year according to the latest police figures.

There were four bombing incidents in the region between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, down from 13 in the previous 12 months, and 26 shooting incidents, down from 37.

The latest figures compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) from police records show there was one death described as security-related in the last 12 months.

That was the killing of Mark Hall in a gun attack at his family home in Rodney Drive in west Belfast on Saturday 18 December. It is believed the gunmen involved were dissident republicans.

The annual number of deaths described as “due to the security situation” has been in single digits for the last 10 years, from two in 2012/13, one in 2013/14, up to three in 2014/15, three in 2015/16 and five in 2016/17.

They dropped to two recorded in 2017/18, two in 2018/19, one in 2019/20 and up to three in 2020/21.

The number of so-called paramilitary style or punishment attacks has also dropped.

There were 11 casualties of paramilitary style shootings compared with 18
during the previous 12 months, and there were 36 casualties of paramilitary style assaults compared with 37 in the previous 12 months.

All the casualties were recorded as being aged 18 years or over.

Meanwhile, there were 126 security-related arrests under the Terrorism Act, compared with 118 in the previous 12 months, and 17 people were charged, compared with 23 in the previous 12 months.

There were also fewer firearms found during the past 12 months (24) than the previous 12 months (39). That decrease is attributed to the finding of a large quantity of firearms in May 2021.

