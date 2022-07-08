In Pictures: Britons take to the rivers to bask in the summer sun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Britons take to the rivers to bask in the summer sun

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 3:46 pm
A family use a unicorn-themed pedalo on the River Avon in Warwick (Jacob King/PA)
Boats were much in demand as Britons availed themselves of the chance to take to the water amid hot weather.

With a heatwave forecast, rowing boats on the River Nidd in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, were a popular choice, with paddle boarders also venturing out.

People in a rowing boat enjoy the hot weather on the River Nidd in Knaresborough (Danny Lawson/PA)
A young girl enjoys the hot weather in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
A paddle boarder takes to the River Nidd (Danny Lawson/PA)
People enjoy the hot weather in a rowing boat underneath the Knaresborough Viaduct on the River Nidd (Danny Lawson/PA)

The River Avon was also a busy spot for those looking to take advantage of the good weather.

Shakespeare’s town was a midsummer dream as people admired the swans, took to boats or enjoyed the historic surroundings.

Boats were in demand in Stratford-upon-Avon (Jacob King/PA)
People enjoy a boat trip along the River Avon (Jacob King/PA)
Swans proved a popular draw for those enjoying the weather (Jacob King/PA)
The warm temperatures drew plenty of people outside in Stratford-upon-Avon (Jacob King/PA)

Elsewhere on the Avon, Warwick Castle was another impressive backdrop for those taking to the water.

Boats sail down the River Avon by Warwick Castle (Jacob King/PA)

And in North Yorkshire, Bolton Abbey was a picture amid the summer heat.

A man navigates the stepping stones at Bolton Abbey (Danny Lawson/PA)

