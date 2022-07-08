Bird flu detected on Rathlin Island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Bird flu detected on Rathlin Island

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 4:15 pm
Bird flu has been detected in a number of wild sea birds on Rathlin Island (PA)
The disease was found in a number of wild seabirds on the island off the coast of Co Antrim.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) confirmed positive results for Avian Influenza following tests on birds from the island.

It comes a month after the protection zone for Northern Ireland was lifted.

While the risk to the general public is deemed to be very low, the Public Health Agency has advised people not to pick up or touch any dead or injured wild birds.

Daera said it is working closely with all stakeholders, including the Public Health Agency and local councils, in relation to this matter and has taken proactive measures to improve biosecurity at seabird breeding colonies.

It has also stressed the need for all flock keepers to take action to improve biosecurity in order to prevent any incursion of the disease into our poultry flock.

Officials will continue to work closely with poultry keepers and the wider industry as they seek to mitigate the risk of an Avian Influenza incursion in Northern Ireland.

Daera encourages all bird keepers (however small) to register their flocks so that they can be communicated with directly with future communications and updates.

The department also issued a reminder that Avian Influenza is a notifiable disease, and that anyone who suspects an animal may be affected by a notifiable disease must, by law, report it to their local Daera Direct Office.

