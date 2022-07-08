Kate and William confirm they will attend Wimbledon for the weekend’s finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate and William confirm they will attend Wimbledon for the weekend’s finals

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 5:28 pm
The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge watch the quarter final match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge watch the quarter final match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed they will be attending Wimbledon over the weekend to watch the singles finals.

Kate, who is patron of the All England Club, will watch the ladies’ final between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur on Saturday from the royal box on Centre Court.

William will then join her to watch the men’s final on Sunday, which will see Nick Kyrgios go up against either British number one Cameron Norrie or top seed Novak Djokovic.

It comes as William’s cousin Princess Beatrice was spotted enjoying a day out at Wimbledon on Friday.

The Queen’s grandchild, who was wearing a pink and white floral dress, was joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as the pair watched the matches from the royal box on Centre Court.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Twelve – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the royal box (Adam Davy/PA)

Kate and William already attended the SW19 tournament on Tuesday where they watched Djokovic play Italian Jannik Sinner on Centre Court before moving to No 1 Court to cheer on Norrie.

The pair later hailed Norrie as “brilliant” after he beat Belgium’s David Goffin in a dramatic five-set quarter-finals match.

The duke and duchess tweeted a picture of the 26-year-old pumping his fist on the court, with the caption: “What a match! Just brilliant @cam_norrie”.

They later added: “What a day of tennis! Fantastic to be back @Wimbledon today and wonderful to see @Cam_Norrie flying the flag in the singles!”

William and Kate, who wore a blue dress with white polka dots and pearl earrings, stood up in their seats to applaud the British number one when he secured his place in the semi-final.

