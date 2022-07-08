Man jailed for 41 years after ‘unprovoked’ murder of mother-of-two at bus stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man jailed for 41 years after ‘unprovoked’ murder of mother-of-two at bus stop

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 5:52 pm
A general view of the Central Criminal Court in the Old Bailey, London.

A man who stabbed a mother-of-two to death and attempted to murder another woman 24 hours later in two “unprovoked” attacks has been jailed for 41 years, the Metropolitan Police said.

James Sinclair, 31, was handed the prison sentence after being found guilty of the murder of Shadika Patel and the attempted murder of a 48-year-old woman, following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Ms Patel was waiting for a bus in East Ham when she was stabbed seven times by Sinclair during the early hours of March 19, 2020.

James Sinclair has been jailed for stabbing a mother-of-two to death and attempting to murder another woman 24 hours later (CPS/PA)

The 40-year-old had been on her way to deliver a food parcel to her teenage sons ahead of the first coronavirus lockdown.

Sinclair stabbed her in the face, head and shoulders during the 20-second attack, before leaving her fatally injured on the pavement.

A member of the public who heard her scream called the police. Ms Patel was taken to Newham General Hospital, where she died despite the efforts of hospital staff.

Sinclair then struck again the following day in Islington, stabbing a lone woman in the face and body.

However, this time his victim survived. He fled the scene, but was arrested a week later following a police investigation.

Shadika Patel was waiting for a bus when she was stabbed seven times (CPS/PA)

Sinclair was convicted of one count of murder and one count of attempted murder at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

On Friday, he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 41 years for murder, with a concurrent life imprisonment term, with a minimum of 18 years for the attempted murder, the Met said.

The force added the 830 days spent on remand in custody will be taken off this total sentence.

Sinclair refused to attend court during his trial and never gave an explanation for why he attacked the two women.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, speaking after the sentencing hearing, said: “I am pleased with the length of the prison sentence, which reflects the severity of James Sinclair’s crimes.

“This investigation demonstrates that the Met will act swiftly to arrest and prosecute anyone who commits this type of violent crime.

“James Sinclair will now spend the majority of the rest of his life in prison and will no longer pose a threat to anyone on the streets of London.”

Detective Inspector John Marriott, the lead investigator, said: “James Sinclair’s actions have devastated the lives of Shadika’s friends and family and left her two teenage sons without a mother.

“It is incomprehensible why he chose to attack two lone women at night. Incidents such as this are rare and my team of detectives worked at pace to identify Sinclair before he could attack anyone else.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is an absolute priority for the Met. Every day our officers are working with partners across the capital to improve safety in our public spaces.

Ms Patel was attacked in Altmore Avenue (PA)

“Women should not have to change their behaviour and should be able to go about their business, feeling safe, any time of day or night. It’s our job to ensure that happens – but officers cannot be in all places at all times.

“I would urge our community, especially women, to report any suspicious or unwanted behaviour and seek help if you feel threatened.

“These appalling crimes have no place in our society. We are determined to bring perpetrators to justice, while improving safety for everyone in London.

“Everyone should be able to their lives free of the fear of violence.”

