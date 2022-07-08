Campaigners to stage Wimbledon dress code protest over period concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Campaigners to stage Wimbledon dress code protest over period concerns

By Press Association
July 9, 2022, 12:03 am
A protest is taking place at Wimbledon over the dress code (PA)
A group of campaigners will stage a protest at Wimbledon over the dress code due to concerns over periods for female players.

Recreational tennis player Gabriella Holmes, 26, and footballer Holly Gordon, 28, started the campaign, Address The Dress Code, to highlight the anxiety that females face competing in traditional whites.

The pair are leading a protest outside the gates of the SW19 site at 12pm on Saturday ahead of the ladies’ singles final with the hope of getting Wimbledon to respond to the issue.

The protesters will wear skirts with red under-shorts, inspired by Tatiana Golovin, the former French player who wore red shorts under her skirt at the 2007 championship, sparking widespread media attention.

The demonstration also comes after British doubles star Alicia Barnett recently opened up about the stress of having to compete in white on her period.

Barnett told the PA news agency at Wimbledon last week: “I do think some traditions could be changed.

“I, for one, am a massive advocate for women’s rights and I think having this discussion is just amazing.”

Ms Holmes said they want to raise awareness about how decisions made at the top trickle down to affect young girls.

“We just started having chats about the amount of young girls who are dropping out of sport by the time they hit puberty,” she said.

“Of course, a lot of it’s down to body image, and general self-confidence.

“The conversations surrounding dress codes are part of that and what we could be doing to try and break down those barriers that are stopping young girls pursuing sports after puberty.”

The 26-year-old added that they are saying Wimbledon bosses need to introduce a “drastic” change.

“We understand that they have traditions that they want to uphold,” she said.

“Our point isn’t total disregard of Wimbledon traditions – it’s more just that we think they can evolve with time.”

Ms Gordon suggested women can wear official Wimbledon colours under their skirts instead.

The 28-year-old said: “I think that if the Wimbledon board are turning a blind eye to what professional tennis players have already spoken about, then how does that look for young girls?

“So we are hoping that our campaign and the consequences of this process will spark that conversation and get them to sit down and have that discussion.”

Ms Holmes added that rule changes could mean young girls are not put off by tennis because they feel welcome in the sport.

“Young girls are dropping out of the sports at their prime time – it could be a completely missed opportunity for something that he’s really important to them,” she said.

“Ultimately these rules were written a long time ago and the board is still largely men and I think it is important to consider the female athletes and hopefully get those decisions changed at the top.”

PA has contacted the All England Club for comment.

