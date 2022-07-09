Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

By Press Association
July 9, 2022, 3:32 am
Hollywood mourns the loss of gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta (Alamy/PA)
Hollywood mourns the loss of gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta (Alamy/PA)

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.

Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.

All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.

Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.

Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79 (Alamy/PA)

It comes two days after Caan, who starred in The Godfather films, died at the age of 82 on July 6.

Goodfellas star Liotta died at the age of 67 on May 26.

The men were highly revered within the industry for their portrayals of unsavoury characters on the big screen, often appearing together, and tributes were paid to each by cast members and other famous faces.

Sirico was lauded as “truly irreplaceable” by members of the Sopranos cast and was described as “nothing like his character” in the hit HBO show.

The actor, born July 29, 1942, in New York, died at an assisted living facility in Florida, having suffered from dementia for several years.

MTV’s TRL – Total Request Live – Leicester Square
Goodfellas star Liotta died at the age of 67 on May 26 (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Prior to acting he was convicted of several crimes and arrested more than 20 times.

His past is reported to have influenced his acting career and he was well known for his portrayal of criminal characters in films.

As well as the Sopranos, he appeared in gangster films including Mob Queen, Mighty Aphrodite, Love and Money, Fingers, The One Man Jury, Defiance, The Last Fight and Innocent Blood, A Bronx Story and Goodfellas – in which he played Tony Stacks.

The film featured Liotta’s starring role, playing the lead character Henry Hill, opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci and directed by Martin Scorsese.

Caan The Yards 1
Caan, who starred in The Godfather films, died at the age of 82 on July 6 (Toby Melville/PA)

In 2021 he starred in the Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints Of Newark, after turning down a role in the original film.

Liotta was the adopted son of a town clerk and auto-parts shop owner, and insisted he never contemplated acting while growing up in Newark, New Jersey.

The actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his latest movie Dangerous Waters, with his fiancee Jacy Nittolo who was on location at the time.

Caan starred in another of the genre’s classic titles, The Godfather films, garnering an Oscar nomination in 1973 for his performance as Sonny Corleone – the hot-headed on-screen son of Marlon Brando’s character.

The 1972 classic crime saga, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, also starred Al Pacino and Diane Keaton.

Caan was born in March 1940 in the Bronx in New York and initially fancied a career in American football before becoming interested in acting during his time at university.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal