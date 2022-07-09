Michelle O’Neill calls for rainbow of cultures as she attends Eid celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michelle O’Neill calls for rainbow of cultures as she attends Eid celebration

By Press Association
July 9, 2022, 1:16 pm Updated: July 9, 2022, 1:54 pm
Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill during the Eid festival at Davitt Park GAA grounds in Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA)
Northern Ireland should be defined by its rainbow of cultures, not divisions between orange and green, Michelle O’Neill has said.

The Sinn Fein vice president was commenting as she joined members of the Islamic community to celebrate the festival of Eid in Belfast.

More than 1,000 people gathered on the pitches at Davitts GAA club in the west of the city for the largest open air Eid event ever organised in Northern Ireland.

Ms O’Neill, who is line to become Stormont first minister when or if the current powersharing impasse is resolved, wore a hijab as she joined in prayers on Saturday morning.

Later, as she addressed the large crowd, the MLA hailed the Islamic community for the “generous and compassionate” contribution they have made to life in Northern Ireland for decades.

Eid al-Adha 2022
Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill (right) during the Eid festival at Davitt Park GAA grounds in Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA)

“I’m a champion of inclusion and I am here to help make this place which we all belong together a home richer in its diversity,” she said.

Ms O’Neill condemned hate crimes that have targeted Muslims in recent years.

“My colleagues have been very vocal in calling out those responsible for the attacks on the Belfast Muslim community and those outrageous acts of criminality,” she said.

“So let me say very clearly here to you all today, we will always stand beside you.

“In our shared humanity, we live in each other’s shadow, and I want you all to know that you are valued.

“I’m working to build a society, not of orange and green, but of a whole rainbow of cultures, multiculturalism, which reflects who we are and where we stand today.”

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill (left) poses for a selfie (Mark Marlow/PA)
Ms O’Neill added: “It’s our responsibility as political leaders to ensure that we learn from the past, that we continue to make all of our efforts to learn from each other, to build peace, and ensure that we inspire a new generation to value this precious gift that we have, not least here on our own front door.”

Muhammad Atif from the Belfast Multicultural Association praised the GAA and local community in west Belfast for helping to facilitate Saturday’s event.

“They have allowed us to be here in thousands and everybody has been very, very cooperative,” he said.

“It is one of the biggest events ever we’ve managed to do outside in the open.”

He added: “Let’s not forget this is for the community and everything we do is for the community.”

