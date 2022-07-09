Families vow to keep fighting for truth 50 years after Springhill shootings By Press Association July 9, 2022, 5:00 pm A large crowd attends a march to mark the 50th anniversary of the shooting dead of five people in Springhill, west Belfast. Picture date: Saturday July 9, 2022. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal ‘An inquest date would give us hope’ – brother of girl shot dead in 1972 Live: Johnson facing influential committee of MPs as Gove tells PM to quit Medics in pay restoration vow after ‘30% real-terms pay cut since 2008’ NI’s former top judge criticises Stormont parties for ‘doing nothing’ on legacy