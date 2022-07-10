In Pictures: Britons head to coast to cool off as temperatures soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Britons head to coast to cool off as temperatures soar

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 5:12 pm
People enjoy the warm weather at Brighton beach in West Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
People enjoy the warm weather at Brighton beach in West Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Britons flocked to the coast on Sunday as much of the country sweltered in soaring temperatures.

The hot weather is expected to continue into next week, with temperatures set to soar above 32C on Tuesday, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.

Beaches, lakes and rivers were busy as people looked to keep cool in the summer sun.

People enjoying the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire
People enjoying the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rosie Elms, co-owner of Lordington Lavender in West Sussex, gathers bunches of lavender as she walks through the rows of lavender on her and her husband’s farm near Chichester ahead of their open week which runs from 11th to 17th July. Lordington Lavender was established in 2002 by farmer Andrew Elms looking at a new way to diversify, and during lockdown a further 5 acres was planted, doubling coverage to 10 acres
Rosie Elms, co-owner of Lordington Lavender in West Sussex, gathers bunches of lavender on her and her husband’s farm near Chichester (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Kayan the orangutan licks a frozen juice bottle at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire
Kayan the orangutan licks a frozen juice bottle at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire (Jacob King/PA)
People enjoying the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire
People enjoying the warm weather on Scarborough beach (Danny Lawson/PA)
A surfer enjoys the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire
A surfer rides the waves in Scarborough (Danny Lawson/PA)

A heat-health alert has also been issued for some regions, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The UK Health Security Agency warning will be in force from July 11 until July 15, including regions in the South East and East of England.

People in pedalos on the Serpentine, Hyde Park, London
People in pedalos on the Serpentine, Hyde Park, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A man on a jet ski enjoys the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire
A man on a jet ski takes to the water in Scarborough (Danny Lawson/PA)
People canoe along the Chichester Canal near to Hunston in West Sussex
People canoe along the Chichester Canal near Hunston in West Sussex (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People jet ski in the Solent near to Southsea in Hampshire
People jet ski in the Solent near Southsea in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People enjoy the warm weather on Southsea beach in Hampshire
People enjoy the warm weather on Southsea beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A man enjoys the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire
A man paddles away in Scarborough (Danny Lawson/PA)

