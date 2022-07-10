Little Simz and It’s A Sin secure wins at South Bank Sky Arts Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Little Simz and It’s A Sin secure wins at South Bank Sky Arts Awards

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 6:02 pm
British rapper Little Simz and Channel 4 mini-drama It’s A Sin have scooped accolades at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards at The Savoy Hotel in London.

The South Bank Sky Arts Awards, hosted by Melvyn Bragg, celebrate a broad range of artistic genres including dance, theatre, music, TV and film.

London-born Little Simz, 28, took home the pop award for her fourth studio album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which also secured her a Brit award earlier this year.

British rapper Little Simz scooped the pop award for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert (Ian West/PA)

The multi-award-winning Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin – which follows a group of gay friends as the HIV/Aids crisis hits London – won the award for TV drama, triumphing over Time starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham and This Is Going To Hurt, based on Adam Kay’s bestselling memoir.

Meanwhile, Monica Ali scooped the literature prize for her novel Love Marriage, a story of a young couple and their families from two different cultures trying to understand each other.

Nida Manzoor’s popular anarchic series We Are Lady Parts won for comedy, and The Dante Project, choreographed by Wayne McGregor for The Royal Ballet, picked up the accolade for dance.

This year’s recipient of the coveted outstanding achievement award was Tamara Rojo.

Tamara Rojo is credited with spearheading the transformation of the English National Ballet (David Jensen/PA)

Rojo, 48, served as artistic director of the English National Ballet from 2012 to 2022 and was recently appointed to serve as the San Francisco Ballet’s first female artistic director.

Throughout her career, she has been recognised for her passionate advocacy for the arts, championing women in dance, and is credited for spearheading the transformation of the English National Ballet during her tenure.

The multifaceted Passing, written, produced and directed by Rebecca Hall, won for film.

The awards also celebrated emerging talent with The Times Breakthrough Award, which was presented to Liz Kingsman for her comedy One-Woman Show, written and performed by Kingsman at the Soho Theatre.

Other winners included Michael Armitage: Paradise Edict at the Royal Academy of Arts London in the visual art category, and The Young Vic and Headlong’s co-production Best Of Enemies by James Graham, which won the theatre award.

Opera North’s Rigoletto topped the opera category, while the classical music accolade went to Huw Watkins’ Symphony No. 2, performed by The Halle orchestra.

Critically acclaimed mini-series It’s A Sin, written by Russell T Davies, pictured, triumphed in the drama category (Ian West/PA)

The ceremony also saw performances from singer-songwriter Tom Odell, opera star Freddie de Tommaso, and an orchestral performance from Chineke! – Europe’s first majority-black and ethnically diverse orchestra.

Speaking about the awards, author and broadcaster Bragg, 82, said: “While so much around us seems to be getting worse, the arts in this country continue to go from strength to strength.

“The South Bank Sky Arts Awards once again picked out a range of brilliant artists from across the landscape of the British arts, and I’m sure you’ll enjoy joining us to see them all in action.”

The director of Sky Arts Phil Edgar-Jones added: “After a rough few years, we can see the arts start to recover – some incredible work has been produced since we started to emerge from Covid and we are proud to celebrate that with all the brilliant singers, dancers, actors, visual artists and writers this country produces.

“We are committed to supporting the arts through the next few years, whatever life throws at us.”

The South Bank Sky Arts Awards will air on Sky Arts on July 13 at 10pm and also on streaming service Now.

