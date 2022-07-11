What the papers say – July 11

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The nation’s papers are led by competitors heating up in the race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

The Guardian, The Times and i report the contest looks set to come down to a battle between Rishi Sunak and “one of the rest”.

Guardian front page, Monday 11 July 2022 – The Uber files: Leak reveals secret lobbying operation to conquer the world pic.twitter.com/04oRUBjgjb — The Guardian (@guardian) July 10, 2022

I: Tory race to be next PM is ‘Sunak versus one of the rest’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JarckHHcJ8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 10, 2022

The Daily Telegraph says Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is the latest to put her hand up for the top job with a vow to “cut taxes on day one”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Truss vows: I would cut taxes from day one'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/CbVPnZtHkP — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 10, 2022

Metro says Conservative MPs will meet on Monday evening to decide the rules on the leadership contest, with the Financial Times reporting candidates will likely be required to need the support of 10% of the party to be officially nominated.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 🔴 Race to be our next Premier hots up 🔴 Trust and taxes are the big issues 🔴 But some things never change, as Boris hit by another sex scandal #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/5sjG1BXfbV — Metro (@MetroUK) July 10, 2022

FT UK: Tories to thin leadership field as rancour rises between rival camps #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7SYi5HJ0Nm — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 10, 2022

The Daily Express leads with contender Nadhim Zahawi hitting back at “smears” over his tax and financial affairs, with The Independent reporting Mr Zahawi has vowed to publish his tax returns in full if he is elected PM.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: ⁦@nadhimzahawi⁩ vows to publish tax returns if elected PM #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kZ7x3q6ioe — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 10, 2022

Mr Sunak has denied links to “toxic” former No 10 aide Dominic Cummings, according to the Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says patients are being forced to wait for more than a day at A&E as ambulance crews face their “worst ever crisis”.

And the Daily Star leads with the heatwave leaving Britain hotter than Hawaii.