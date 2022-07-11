Tory MP wearing ‘leather mini-skirt’ and ‘high heels’ in road crash, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory MP wearing ‘leather mini-skirt’ and ‘high heels’ in road crash, court told

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 11:30 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 12:02 pm
Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis arrives at Cardiff Magistrates Court (/PA)
A Conservative MP was wearing a “black leather mini-skirt” and “high heels” when he was involved in a late-night car crash, a court has heard.

Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, is on trial accused of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.

Wallis denies the charges.

The charges relate to a collision on November 28 last year in which the Mercedes he is said to have been driving hit a lamppost and telegraph pole on Church Road in Llanblethian, South Wales.

Wallis claims he left the scene of the crash out of fear he would be “raped, killed or kidnapped” due to post-traumatic stress disorder which he developed after being raped in September.

Carina Hughes, prosecuting, said residents Adrian Watson and Natalie Webb were having a gathering when just after 1am they heard a “very loud bang, significantly louder than a domestic firework”.

Mr Webb said he went outside and saw amber flashing lights and that a Mercedes E-Class saloon had crashed into the lamppost.

Mr Watson said he looked inside the car and saw “a white male wearing a white long-sleeve top which was tight to the body, a black leather PVC mini-skirt, tights, dark shoes with a high heel and a pearl necklace”.

Jamie Wallis court case
Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis is charged with failing to stop a vehicle, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention, and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position, after a late-night car crash on November 28 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ms Webb in her statement described the male as wearing “black court shoes”.

When he asked Wallis if he was okay, Mr Watson said the male said: “I’m sorting it. I’m sorting it.”

Mr Watson said he was going to call the police and that Wallis began walking away from the scene.

He followed him and witnessed him make two phone calls, and during one he claimed he was being “accosted”.

He was then picked up by his father in a Land Rover Discovery.

Police Sergeant Gareth Handy said that when he attended Wallis’ family home address, which he described as a “mansion” and “absolutely colossal”, he forced entry into the property out of concern for the MP.

Mr Handy said Wallis was eventually found in one of the rooms of the house and when he got to the room he said: “I saw Jamie had make-up on his face.”

Jamie Wallis comments
Jamie Wallis denies the charges (PA)

When police searched his flat at the property, they found a “blonde wig” on a table, the court heard.

Pc Louis Hall found Wallis in a bedroom within the house asleep and said: “He appeared to be wearing make-up. His eyelids were dark, his lips were red and his cheeks were bronzed, and he had red nail polish on his toes.”

Wallis was found naked in bed and was given a modesty blanket until clothing could be found.

The black leather skirt and pearl necklace were found next to the bed and were seized by police.

He was arrested at 7.21am.

Taking to the stand, Wallis said the day before the crash he was at home “wearing clothes I felt most comfortable in, which I often do when I’m alone, which are women’s clothes”.

Peter Rouch QC, defending, asked Wallis: “How long have you felt like this?”

Wallis replied: “Since I was a small child.”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Wallis during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (PA)

Wallis said he would describe himself as transgender.

In March 2022, Wallis became the first MP in the UK to come out as transgender.

Wallis revealed in the same public statement that he had been raped.

Asked to describe the incident in September 2021, Wallis said: “In September, I was raped.”

Mr Rouch said: “You don’t need to go through the details. But you were subjected to penetrative rape yes?”

Wallis said: “Yes.”

Wallis continued: “It was profoundly distressing and traumatised. I became obsessed with what happened, I kept thinking about it, having nightmares and flashbacks.

“I would wake up in the middle of the night believing he was in my flat.

“I was hyper-anxious, and hyper-alert.”

Wallis said he was diagnosed with PTSD after he was raped.

He claims he left the scene of the crash because he had a “PTSD attack” and felt “vulnerable” and “as if I was going to be attacked again”.

In a prepared statement to police, the MP said he was in “pain and shock” after the collision.

“I noticed a group of people approaching and felt anxious,” he said.

“Due to my medical condition and time of the day and the weather conditions I felt I needed to get away.

“When I got home I took my medication and felt drowsy.

“I have been recently diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.”

The trial is expected to last up to two days.

