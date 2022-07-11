Council launches investigation into fatal bonfire fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Council launches investigation into fatal bonfire fall

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 4:06 pm
A man lays flowers near the scene after a man died after falling from a bonfire on the Antiville estate in Larne, Co Antrim on Saturday night. Police and ambulance personnel attended the scene after the fatal incident, which happened just after 9.30pm. Picture date: Sunday July 10, 2022 (Liam McBurney/PA)
A council has launched an investigation into the death of a man who fell from a bonfire built on its land.

John Steele was helping to construct the towering pyre in the Antiville estate in Larne, Co Antrim, when the incident happened on Saturday night.

The bonfire, constructed from stacked wooden pallets, was more than 50ft tall.

Bonfire fall
The bonfire on the Antiville estate before it was dismantled (PA)

It was located on land owned by Mid and East Antrim Council.

The bonfire was one of around 250 that have been built in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland to usher in the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season – the Twelfth of July.

Mr Steele, a window cleaner aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from the Antiville area.

The bonfire was taken down on Sunday afternoon and the remnants were set alight at a vigil for Mr Steele on Sunday night.

Bonfire fall
A vigil was held for John Steele on Sunday night (Liam McBurney/PA)

The council confirmed on Monday that an investigation had been instigated into the fatal fall.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened at the death of a young man in Larne on Saturday night and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this awful time,” it said in a statement.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council works closely with relevant statutory partners and the community in relation to bonfires throughout the area.

“(The) council has developed a Cultural Celebrations Working Group with the aim of strengthening partnerships between local community leaders and statutory partners to encourage safe and responsible cultural celebrations.

“Whilst the construction and lighting of bonfires are not council-managed events, on an ongoing basis we work closely with the community and provide any support we can.

“As this tragedy occurred on council land, we have launched an investigation.”

