In Pictures: UK basks in heatwave ahead of more dangerous temperatures

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 4:46 pm Updated: July 11, 2022, 4:56 pm
A woman sits on a park bench reading as a heron takes shade near the fountain in Kensington Gardens, south London (James Manning/PA)
The current heatwave is expected to last into the weekend with an amber weather warning for extreme heat issued across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week.

The rare warning was first issued last July. It states that there could be a danger to life or potential serious illness as a result of the scorching temperatures.

A swimmer in Hyde Park
A man takes a morning swim in London’s Hyde Park (James Manning/PA)
A woman cycling
A woman cycles through Kensington Gardens, south London (James Manning/PA)

The record temperature for this year so far is 32.7C – recorded at Heathrow last month.

Summer weather July 11th 2022
Two people enjoy the sun in Embankment Gardens, central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Someone sunbathing
Monday could see the highest temperature of the year so far (James Manning/PA)

For people not at work in South Wales, a day at the beach beckoned.

Summer weather July 11th 2022
People enjoy the sunshine at Barry Island, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather July 11th 2022
Beach-goers were urged to put on plenty of sun cream (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather July 11th 2022
Some people already had impressive tans (Ben Birchiall/PA)
Summer weather July 11th 2022
The sea was the perfect place to cool off (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather July 11th 2022
The River Brent near Brentford in west London (Victoria Jones/PA)

And for some Londoners a sky-high pool was a great alternative to the seaside.

Summer weather July 11th 2022
A man swims in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 metres above ground between two apartment buildings in Nine Elms, central London (Victoria Jones/PA)

But it wasn’t only humans finding ways to deal with the heat…

Summer weather July 11th 2022
A red ruffed lemur enjoys a frozen ice pop filled with fruit at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling as temperatures soared (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Summer weather July 11th 2022
The lemur’s pals join in the fun (Andrew Milligan/PA)

