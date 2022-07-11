Charles and Camilla top Tatler’s Social Power Index

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles and Camilla top Tatler’s Social Power Index

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 7:15 pm
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (Ian West/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (Ian West/PA)

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have topped Tatler’s Social Power Index in 2022.

Royal couple Charles and Camilla – a future king and queen – were revealed as securing first place in the annual list which is described by the magazine as showing “where the real power lies in British society”.

Platinum Jubilee
Charles and Camilla’s came first in society bible’s Tatler’s annual list (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The prince and the duchess came ahead of Coleen and Wayne Rooney who were placed second for their “dashing display in the riveting Wagatha Christie case”.

Tatler said of Charles and Camilla: “It’s been a year that’s seen the royal couple’s popularity rise further than ever.

“The Prince of Wales – adorned with medals – opened Parliament for the first time in lieu of the Queen and delivered the reading of her speech.

“Her Majesty also confirmed earlier in the year that when Charles, 73, becomes king, Camilla, 74, will have the title of queen consort.”

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Wayne and Coleen Rooney arrive at the Royal Courts Of Justice of the libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney (Yui Mok/PA)

Third was Natasha Poonawalla, executive director of the Serum Institute of India – one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, who rubs shoulders with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Others in the top 10 included the Marquess and Marchioness of Bath in fourth place, and designer Erdem Moralioglu, whose clothes have been worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, in seventh place with his architect husband Philip Joseph.

Notable entries in the full list, which after the top 10 is not ranked in order, were US Open champion Emma Raducanu, rugby star Maro Itoje, England forward Raheem Sterling and his girlfriend Paige Milian.

Here are the top 10:

1. The Prince of Wales & The Duchess of Cornwall
2. The Rooneys
3. Natasha Poonawalla
4. The Marquess & Marchioness of Bath

Royal Ascot 2021 – Day Three
The Marchioness of Bath (Andrew Matthews/PA)

5. Fashion designer Celia Kritharioti and Greek shipowner Nikolas Tsakos
6. The Marchioness of Bute and her daughter Lady Lola Bute
7. Philip Joseph and Erdem Moralioglu
8. Lady Annabel Goldsmith
9. DJ Cuppy and her sister Temi Otedola
10. Superdry founder Julian Dunkerton and fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper.

The August issue of Tatler is available on newsstands now.

