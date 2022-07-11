First James Webb Space Telescope image shows universe in spectacular detail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

First James Webb Space Telescope image shows universe in spectacular detail

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 12:48 am Updated: July 12, 2022, 1:27 pm
The first image from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has been revealed, showing what is said to be the deepest picture of the cosmos to date (Nasa, ESA, CSA, and STScI/ PA)
The first image from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has been revealed, showing what is said to be the “deepest” and most detailed picture of the cosmos to date.

Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, the picture showcases a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.

The image was revealed by US President Joe Biden on Monday evening during an event at the White House.

Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said the picture represented “just a tiny sliver of the vast universe”.

He said: “Webb’s First Deep Field is not only the first full-colour image from the James Webb Space Telescope, it’s the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant Universe, so far.

“This image covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length.”

(PA Graphics)
The telescope lifted off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on Christmas Day last year on its mission to unlock the secrets of the universe.

The image was taken by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and is a composite made from images at different wavelengths.

The combined mass of the galaxy cluster acts as a gravitational lens, which magnifies the distant galaxies behind it.

(PA Graphics)
Webb’s NIRCam has brought those distant galaxies into focus, revealing tiny, faint structures that have never been seen before.

Researchers will soon begin to learn more about the galaxies’ masses, ages, histories and compositions as Webb seeks to view the earliest galaxies in the Universe.

Nasa and its partners, the European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency, will release the entire series of Webb’s first full-colour images on Tuesday during a live Nasa TV broadcast.

ESA director general Josef Aschbacher said: “What an incredible honour for ESA and its international partners to reveal Webb’s first image from the White House.

“Only with teamwork, dedication, and the human drive to push boundaries and explore have we arrived at this historical moment of seeing the deepest view of the early universe to date.”

