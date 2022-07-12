Barbie unveils new Dr Jane Goodall doll in honour of the conservationist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barbie unveils new Dr Jane Goodall doll in honour of the conservationist

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 5:02 am Updated: July 12, 2022, 5:28 am
Jane Goodall pictured with new Jane Goodall Barbie doll, part of the Inspiring Women series (Mattel 2022)
Jane Goodall pictured with new Jane Goodall Barbie doll, part of the Inspiring Women series (Mattel 2022)

Barbie has unveiled a new Dr Jane Goodall doll in honour of the British conservationist.

Dr Goodall is a renowned primatologist and widely considered the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees.

As the latest Inspiring Women Doll, it has been created alongside the Jane Goodall Institute and comes with a separate David Greybeard chimp accessory – modelled after the primate Dr Goodall studied – ahead of World Chimpanzee Day on Thursday.

The doll’s launch coincides with the 62nd anniversary of her first journey to the forest of Gombe National Park in Tanzania.

“My entire career, I’ve wanted to help inspire kids to be curious and explore the world around them – just like I did when I first travelled to Tanzania 62 years ago,” Dr Goodall, 88, said.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel a sense that they can make a difference.

Jane Goodall doll
The doll comes with a David Greybeard chimp accessory – modelled after the primate Dr Goodall studied (Mattel 2022)

“Through this partnership, I hope to inspire the next generation of eco-leaders to join me in protecting our planet and remind them they can be anything, anywhere – on the field, in the lab, and at the table.”

Barbie’s Inspiring Women series “pays tribute to courageous women who took risks, changed rules, and paved the way for generations to dream bigger than ever before”.

Other dolls in the series include activist Dr Maya Angelou, former tennis star Billie Jean King and former First Lady of the United States Eleanor Roosevelt.

Jane Goodall doll
Dr Jane Goodall is a world-renowned primatologist (Mattel 2022)

Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, said: “Kids need more role models like Dr Jane Goodall, because imagining they can be anything is just the beginning – seeing it makes all the difference.”

“We hope that this collection and homage to a groundbreaking pioneer for women in science and conservation inspires kids to learn more about green careers, how they can protect the planet, and act out sustainable stories through doll play.

“We know that sustainability is a top concern for future generations and we are proud to unveil our first sustainable Barbie Inspiring Women and Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team dolls.”

