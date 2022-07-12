Man charged with trespassing in grounds of Buckingham Palace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 33-year-old man has been charged with twice trespassing on the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Daniel Brydges, from Portsmouth, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of entering the grounds of the royal residence on December 18 and 22 last year.

He is also accused of criminal damage on December 18 after allegedly damaging the barbed wire fence that surrounds the property, a member of court staff confirmed.

At the time of the alleged trespassing the Queen was not at Buckingham Palace but was in residence at Windsor Castle.