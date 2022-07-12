England men’s cricket team ‘became leaner and fitter in run-up to World Cup win’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

England men’s cricket team ‘became leaner and fitter in run-up to World Cup win’

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 10:24 am
England’s Eoin Morgan with the World Cup trophy (Steven Paston/PA)
England’s Eoin Morgan with the World Cup trophy (Steven Paston/PA)

The England men’s cricket team became leaner and fitter than ever before in the lead-up to their 2019 victory over New Zealand in the sport’s World Cup final, according to a study.

Researchers were granted access by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to explore how the team’s physical profile changed from 2014 to 2020.

A team from the University of Essex and St Mary’s University analysed data from 52 senior players, who all took part in at least one Test, One-Day or Twenty20 internationally-sanctioned match.

Their physique, power and speed were retrospectively studied across a seven-year period.

Research indicated there were no significant changes in body mass during this time, but there was a drop in body fat and a likely increase in lean mass and aerobic capacity.

By monitoring the skin-fold thickness, the research found players had 18% less body fat than at the start of the study.

The study also found fitness levels had substantially increased.

In a yo-yo test which measures cardiovascular capability, the distance the players were able to run increased by 19%.

There was an increase in pull strength capacity that was targeted by the physical performance and medical teams across this time period.

It also emerged the push-to-pull strength of the international cricketers was more balanced, which may help to reduce injury risk.

The study, published in the International Journal of Sports Science and Coaching, described the changes as a “notable physical transformation”.

Dr Jamie Tallent, from the University of Essex’s School of Sport, Rehabilitation, and Exercise Sciences, said: “For the first time we have evidence of improvement in the athleticism of the England men’s cricket team.

“With the investment in sport science and medicine provision by the ECB, it is great to see that this is having a real benefit on physical fitness of the England cricket team.

England women cricketers
The study team will now conduct research into the England women’s team (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It was a real privilege to work closely with some of the world’s best players and find out what makes them perform at the highest level.

“We have scientifically examined one of the reasons how England managed to pull off the dramatic World Cup victory, which in no small part was due to their incredible conditioning.

“It is clear that the physical requirements to be an international cricketer are extremely high and this looks to continue to develop.”

Dr Tallent and his team will now be extending the study to the women’s team, where they will be looking at the match demands of international cricket.

The study is hoped to further support the optimising of the physical preparation of cricketers to maximise performance in international matches.

Rob Ahmun, ECB national lead strength and conditioning coach, said: “It’s been a pleasure to have Dr Tallent and his colleagues assist the ECB with this project.

“The physical demands of the game have increased considerably in recent years and it’s important that players are able to not only cope but thrive under the physical pressures of playing international cricket.”

