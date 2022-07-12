Firefighters battle Trafalgar Square pub blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Firefighters battle Trafalgar Square pub blaze

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 7:18 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 9:42 pm
Firefighters battle a blaze in the basement of The Admiralty pub in Trafalgar Square (London Fire Brigade/PA)
Firefighters battle a blaze in the basement of The Admiralty pub in Trafalgar Square (London Fire Brigade/PA)

More than 100 firefighters are tackling a “challenging” blaze at a pub in Trafalgar Square in central London.

The fire broke out at The Admiralty pub shortly before 5.50pm on Tuesday, and huge plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

Some 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters were originally called to the scene, but this was later increased to 20 fire engines and around 125 firefighters amid “arduous” conditions.

The London Fire Brigade said half of the pub’s basement was alight.

Station Commander Keith McDermott, who is at the scene, said: “Due to the arduous, challenging and hot conditions inside the basement we’ve increased the number of fire engines and firefighters at the scene.

“Around 150 people evacuated the pub and surrounding businesses before the brigade arrived.”

There have been no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Firefighters battle a blaze in the basement of The Admiralty pub in Trafalgar Square (London Fire Brigade/PA)

The blaze comes amid a heatwave, with soaring temperatures reaching 30C in the capital on Tuesday.

The fire brigade gave an update on Twitter around three hours after firefighters began battling the flames.

A spokesperson said: “Steady progress is being made at the Trafalgar Square pub fire. We’re likely to be at the scene for hours to come.

It’s a hot night so crews are taking on a lot of water. Please spare a thought for all firefighters dealing with fires in these conditions.”

The pub said on Twitter: “Due to the current situation The Admiralty is closed until further notice. We’ll update our website and social channels in due course.”

