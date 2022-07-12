Four arrested in NCA operation targeting smuggling of migrants to UK by lorry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four arrested in NCA operation targeting smuggling of migrants to UK by lorry

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 12:30 am
Four men have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation targeting a crime group linked to the smuggling of migrants to the UK by lorry (NCA/PA)
Four men have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation targeting a group linked to the smuggling of migrants to the UK by lorry.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Dagenham on Tuesday morning on suspicion of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration. He is alleged to be a senior member of the conspiracy.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man was arrested in Ilford, and two further men aged 36 and 42 were detained at addresses in Streatham and Leytonstone, also on suspicion of facilitation offences.

All are due to be questioned by NCA officers.

The arrests are linked to two separate events in 2019, where a total of 32 migrants were found in the back of HGVs in the Netherlands and France. Both drivers and another facilitator were later jailed in those countries.

NCA investigators believe that members of the group were also involved in arranging for lorries to be broken into, with people loaded onto them without the knowledge of drivers.

Tracking devices were attached to the vehicles to locate them before migrants were placed in the rear as they continued their journey to the UK.

Group members are also suspected of obtaining a boat as part of their plans to bring migrants to the UK over the Channel.

NCA branch commander Andy Noyes said: “This operation has targeted those who we suspect are key members of a people smuggling crime group.

Operation Punjum
About 40 people were arrested last week when NCA officers joined colleagues from around Europe in a series of raids (NCA/PA)

“Organised immigration crime is a chronic and dangerous threat and the smugglers pay no regard to the lives of the people they attempt to transport, whether that be by boat or in vehicles.

“While putting people in lorries might make the issue less visible to the public, it is no less dangerous to those being smuggled, and unfortunately we have seen the tragic consequences this can have.

“Working with partners in the UK and overseas, we are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the organised crime groups involved, and break down their business model.”

It is the second major operation in a week the NCA has mounted to target suspected people smugglers.

On Tuesday July 5, about 40 people were arrested when NCA officers joined colleagues from around Europe in a series of raids targeting a network suspected of bringing thousands of people to the UK in small boats.

The operation was said to be the biggest of its kind.

