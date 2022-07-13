What the papers say – July 13 By Press Association July 13, 2022, 3:12 am What the papers say – July 13 (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Several Tory leadership contenders dropping out of the race leads Wednesday’s papers. The Guardian and i report the field of candidates to replace Boris Johnson has been reduced to eight after Sajid Javid, Grant Shapps and Rehman Chishti dropped out of the race. Guardian front page, Wednesday 13 July 2022: Leadership battle leaves eight Tory rivals scrapping for votes pic.twitter.com/MFRDORmVzC— The Guardian (@guardian) July 12, 2022 Wednesday's front page: Eight Tories in today's vote to become PM, as Sunak leads#TomorrowsPapersTodayLatest from @HugoGye @singharj: https://t.co/lbcZuYEwaq pic.twitter.com/Y845Hd9ERr— i newspaper (@theipaper) July 12, 2022 The Daily Express and Financial Times lead with loyalists to Mr Johnson putting their support behind Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Tomorrow's front page: Boris loyalists backing Truss to 'stop Rishi' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/vukyIo64jF— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 12, 2022 Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday July 13 https://t.co/e25zkingr7 pic.twitter.com/1jAtBawQTU— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 12, 2022 The Daily Telegraph carries comments from Rishi Sunak, who says he will run the economy with “common-sense Thatcherism” if he becomes the next prime minister. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'I will run the economy like Thatcher if I win, says Sunak'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/jqx9RZad6T— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 12, 2022 Mr Johnson’s outing has sparked a “backlash” from red wall voters, according to the Daily Mail. Wednesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/XG9b6UOHqU— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) July 12, 2022 Elsewhere, Metro reports Britain’s emergency services are on “red alert” as the heat wave threatens to break the UK’s 38.7C record. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰BRITAIN ON RED ALERT🔴 Emergency services struggling to cope ahead of 'hottest day ever'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vvknohqYE0— Metro (@MetroUK) July 12, 2022 The Daily Mirror says the nation’s recycling is being “illegally dumped and burned in Turkey”. #TomorrowsPapersToday: Our recycling… dumped abroad. https://t.co/4DYVQypTXJ pic.twitter.com/HJLzQXdCTq— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 12, 2022 The Sun leads with Boris Becker teaching sports science in jail. On tomorrow's front page: Fallen tennis star Boris Becker lands himself ‘cushy’ prison job.https://t.co/LCmXfyldia pic.twitter.com/nWTDzjIXGQ— The Sun (@TheSun) July 12, 2022 And the Daily Star questions Gary Lineker’s salary at the BBC. #TomorrowsPapersToday: So, Gary, what first attracted you to the multi millionaire BBC?https://t.co/A1BhCk6Gq3 pic.twitter.com/ZFS6m4JRwW— Daily Star (@dailystar) July 12, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Who is backing who? 180 Tory MPs pledge their vote in leadership contest Tory MPs to put leadership contenders through their paces with first ballot round Who is backing who in leadership race as Tory MPs prepare to vote Rehman Chishti’s unlikely Tory leadership bid ends with zero backers