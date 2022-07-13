Man, 33, ‘scaled fence at Buckingham Palace days after being arrested there’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man, 33, ‘scaled fence at Buckingham Palace days after being arrested there’

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 12:55 pm
A man climbed the fence into the grounds of Buckingham Palace four days after being arrested at the royal residence, a court has heard (PA)
A man climbed the fence into the grounds of Buckingham Palace four days after being arrested at the royal residence, a court has heard (PA)

A man climbed the fence into the grounds of Buckingham Palace four days after being arrested at the royal residence, a court has been told.

Daniel Brydges, 33, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of twice trespassing at the Queen’s home last December.

He is accused of entering the grounds of Buckingham Palace and damaging the barbed wire fence that surrounds it on December 18.

Prosecutor Mukaddisa Bokhari said: “He’s then gone again, even though he’s on a bail condition not to attend, and directly breached the conditions by climbing the fence into Buckingham Palace only four days after the original offence.”

The Queen
The Queen was not at Buckingham Palace at the time of the alleged offences (Buckingham Palace/PA)

The Queen was at Windsor Castle at the time of the alleged offences.

Brydges appeared in the dock, wearing glasses, a dark suit and white shirt, and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing at Buckingham Palace on December 18 and 22 last year and a further charge of criminal damage on December 18.

Defending, Rajesh Bhamm, said Brydges has a “quite serious mental health background”, with a psychiatric report set to be prepared.

District Judge Briony Clarke granted Brydges bail on the condition he does not attend any royal palace or royal residence ahead of his next hearing at the same court on October 12.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]