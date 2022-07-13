Man ‘lied on application form but was still granted permission for shotgun’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man ‘lied on application form but was still granted permission for shotgun’

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 1:46 pm
Robert Needham, 42, shot and killed his partner Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, and daughters Ava and Lexi Needham, aged four and two, at their home in Woodmancote, West Sussex in March 2020 (Family handout/PA)
Robert Needham, 42, shot and killed his partner Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, and daughters Ava and Lexi Needham, aged four and two, at their home in Woodmancote, West Sussex in March 2020 (Family handout/PA)

A man was granted a shotgun licence despite being caught lying on his application form, an inquest has been told.

Robert Needham, 42, shot and killed his partner Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, and daughters Ava and Lexi Needham, four and two, at their home in Woodmancote, West Sussex, in March 2020.

Needham bought the gun used in the shootings from a registered dealer nine days before.

He was first granted a shotgun licence in 2016.

He initially applied to Hampshire Police’s firearms department as that was where he lived at the time, however the application was granted by Sussex Police as he moved to Sussex before the process completed.

Kelly Fitzgibbons, Ava Needham, and Lexi Needham
Kelly Fitzgibbons, Ava Needham, and Lexi Needham (Family handout/PA)

Evidence given by Chief Superintendent Nigel Lecointe, of Hampshire Police, who is currently in charge of the force’s firearms department, said Needham did not declare any police cautions or convictions, or any relevant medical conditions including depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts, in his application form.

During the application process, a firearms enquiry officer (FEO) visited Needham to complete a face-to-face interview at his home.

During the interview, the FEO said Hampshire Police would check its database and speak to Needham’s GP to assess his suitability to own a firearm.

At that point, Needham admitted he had not disclosed a police caution he received aged 25 due to his involvement in a bicycle theft.

When asked why he did not disclose it on the form, he said he did not think it was relevant.

Needham also said it was his partner Ms Fitzgibbons who filled out the form because “he didn’t write well” and she did not know about the caution so could not include it.

During the inquest, Ms Fitzgibbons’ sister Emma Ambler said she had seen the form and is certain it was written in Needham’s handwriting.

He also admitted he had been treated for depression as a teenager in the 1990s, and visited his GP in 2013 due to workplace stress.

When asked why he did not disclose this, Needham said the treatment was a long time ago and therefore did not think it was relevant.

A letter from Needham’s GP sent to Hampshire Police as part of their inquiry revealed Needham had in fact been treated for depression twice – once as a teenager and once in 2003 – and spoke to his GP in 2013 as a result of workplace stress.

Despite this, Needham was still granted a shotgun certificate in 2016 by Sussex Police, having received details of the investigation from Hampshire Police.

The FEO who interviewed Needham recommended he was sent a disclosure warning letter, warning him against failing to disclose relevant medical and police information during future applications, but this was not sent due to the case being passed to Sussex Police.

When asked how common it is for people to be dishonest on the application form, Chief Inspector Lecointe explained: “It’s not very common but it does happen. The assessment then happens into whether the applicant deliberately intended to deceive, or (had) a feeling that the information is not relevant so they didn’t need to tell us.

“The decision whether or not to grant a firearms licence is subjective, based on all the information in our possession at the time.

“Some of the facts will speak for themselves and if there is a cause for concern, be it a conviction or medical information, that may be a very clear ‘no, we can’t issue a licence.’

“If it’s less certain, we’ll look at whether the deception was deliberate and may give the benefit of the doubt.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]