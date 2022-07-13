Loyal order leader: Correct story of Northern Ireland’s past must be kept alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loyal order leader: Correct story of Northern Ireland’s past must be kept alive

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 2:16 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 3:16 pm
The correct story of Northern Ireland's past must be kept alive, the leader of one of the loyal orders has said (PA)
The correct story of Northern Ireland’s past must be kept alive, the leader of one of the loyal orders has said (PA)

The correct story of Northern Ireland’s past must be kept alive, the leader of one of the loyal orders has said.

Rev William Anderson, Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Preceptory, claimed the troubled past of the region is being rewritten.

Some within the Protestant and unionist tradition in Northern Ireland have contended that the security forces and their role in the Troubles are being vilified, and members of terrorist groups such as the Provisional IRA are not being held to account.

Twelfth of July parades
Band members and members of the Royal Black Preceptory parade through Scarva, Co Down (Niall Carson/PA)

Government has proposed legislation which will offer an effective immunity from prosecution in exchange for giving information for Troubles crimes.

However, it has been opposed by most as closing down the last opportunity for justice for bereaved families.

Addressing those who gathered for the traditional July 13 festivities in Scarva, Co Down, Mr Anderson said the “true legacy of the past” must be taught to children in schools.

On Wednesday, thousands attended the Co Down village’s parade, which also featured the annual “sham fight” between actors playing the Protestant King William and Catholic King James.

King William’s victory at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 is marked by the Protestant loyal orders in Northern Ireland every year, with bonfires lit on July 11, Orange Order parades on July 12 and the sham fight organised by the Royal Black Preceptory on July 13.

Twelfth of July parades
The 'Sham Fight' involves a mock fight between actors re-enacting the Battle of the Boyne at Scarva, Co Down (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Anderson described 2022 as a special year, with the full gathering able to proceed after two years of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding: “It is good to be back.”

In his address from the platform in Scarva, he focused on the legacy of the Troubles.

He spoke about the need for resistance against attempts to rewrite the past, saying: “We owe it to the next generation.”

He described the gathering as an opportunity to remember those who died in the two world wars, conflicts and acts of terrorism.

Twelfth of July parades
Former DUP leader Edwin Poots, centre, watches the 'Sham Fight' (Niall Carson/PA)

Describing a peace “altered by those with a political agenda”, he urged resistance to “ensure that the true legacy of our past is taught to the children of today”.

“We all have our part to play in ensuring that the correct story of our past is kept alive. We owe it to the next generation,” he said.

He said it was “a very confusing world, a world that considers that it needs to rewrite the truths and unshakeable facts that have stood the test of time”.

He added: “Today, may I encourage you all to be proud of your past, to live in the present, content with your life as you share it with others, and to be confident of your future?”

