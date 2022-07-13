Share of children in material deprivation ‘fell by a quarter before pandemic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Share of children in material deprivation ‘fell by a quarter before pandemic’

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 12:04 am
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The proportion of children living in families which could not afford essentials fell by a quarter in the six years before the coronavirus pandemic, research suggests.

The rate of children in material deprivation fell from 24% in 2013 to 18% in 2019, according to analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

But over the same period relative child poverty rose, driven by benefit cuts, researchers found.

It increased from 27% in 2013 to 31% in 2019, its highest level since 2007, using a measure of children living in a household with income below 60% of the median.

Researchers believe the reductions in material deprivation were in part down to a fall in the prices of essential goods including food and gas.

They say current inflation rates, not seen since the early 1980s, are “eroding the real value of household incomes”, and material deprivation among children could rise along with the cost of living.

The findings are published in the IFS’s annual report on living standards, inequality and poverty.

It found that the proportion of children living in material deprivation fell by six percentage points between 2013 and 2019, based on asking families whether they could afford a range of items and activities.

The proportion of children in low-income households whose families could not afford adequate heating fell from 22% to 12% over this period.

The IFS said this is likely to reflect a 17% fall in the real price of gas, with prices of clothing and unprocessed food also falling in real terms.

More low-income families reported having at least £2,000 in savings over this period.

The IFS said the share of children in relative poverty rose as earnings growth was “mostly offset” by real-term cuts to working-age benefits.

This was most pronounced in families with three or more children, rising from 34% to 47%, who were affected by the benefit cap and other policies.

Thomas Wernham, an IFS research economist and one of the report’s authors, said: “The share of children whose families couldn’t afford essentials fell substantially in the years leading up to the pandemic, even as income-based measures of child poverty flatlined or increased.

“A fall in the relative prices of essential goods such as gas, food and clothing in the years before the pandemic is likely to have played a part in this reduction.

“The pre-pandemic reductions in child deprivation may go into reverse with particularly high energy price inflation and poorer families facing higher rates of inflation.

“This is why the Government has targeted support for the rising cost of living at poorer families receiving means-tested benefits.”

Xiaowei Xu, an IFS senior research economist, and another author, added: “Cuts to working-age benefits since 2010 have pushed up relative child poverty despite rising employment incomes among poorer families with children.

“Large families have been particularly affected since they are more reliant on benefits and have seen bigger reductions in entitlements as a result of the benefit cap and two-child limit.”

Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children, said: “As the leadership contest for the next prime minister debates future tax cuts which will cost billions, the most vulnerable families in our society are sinking under an historic cost-of-living crisis.

“Today’s findings provide yet more proof that targeted support for low-income families such as the £20-a-week uplift to universal credit can lift children out of poverty.”

The research was funded by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

A Government spokesperson said: “The latest figures show there were 500,000 fewer children in absolute poverty after housing costs than in 2009/10.

“We know work is the best route out of poverty so we’re putting an average of £1,000 more per year into the pockets of working families on Universal Credit, have also boosted the minimum wage and are also saving the typical worker over £330 a year through a tax cut this month.

“We do recognise people are struggling with rising prices which is why we’re also protecting the eight million most vulnerable families with at least £1,200 of direct payments this year.”

