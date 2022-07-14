Hollywood star Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty after being accused of sex attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hollywood star Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty after being accused of sex attacks

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 10:07 am Updated: July 14, 2022, 11:05 am
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey in London (James Manning/PA)
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has formally entered not guilty pleas to sexual assault charges dating back 17 years.

The 62-year-old Hollywood star stood in the dock of Court One at the Old Bailey to deny five allegations relating to three men, who are now in their 30s and 40s.

Spacey was listed under his full name of Kevin Spacey Fowler and appeared in person, having been granted unconditional bail.

Wearing a blue suit and blue tie with pink polka dots, he spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

He then spoke clearly as he denied four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013.

At the time, Spacey was artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in London.

Mr Justice Wall set a trial of three to four weeks from June 6 next year.

The senior judge said the case would be transferred to the Old Bailey unless the date could be accommodated at Southwark Crown Court.

A further hearing will take place earlier in 2023.

Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey in London
The judge granted Spacey continued unconditional bail.

Spacey thanked the judge at the conclusion of the 15-minute hearing.

The star was represented by defence barrister Patrick Gibbs QC, with Christine Agnew QC prosecuting for the Crown.

The historic wood-panelled courtroom was packed with journalists sitting on rows of benches.

Meanwhile, a large crowd of photographers and television crews had gathered outside.

Leaving court, Spacey made no comment as he was ushered into a chauffeur-driven car with darkened windows.

The House of Cards star has an address in Waterloo, south London, but also lives in the US, where he has family and a nine-year-old dog.

Last month, at an initial court hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs QC, said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

Mr Gibbs said Spacey returned to the UK “to establish his innocence” and “proceed with his life”.

A sketch of Spacey (right) in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court last month
Court artist sketch of Kevin Spacey in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last month (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The charges include two counts of sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 40s, in March 2005 in London; sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, in August 2008 in London; and sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charges against Spacey in May, but he could only be formally charged after travelling to the UK last month.

Spacey, a two-time Academy Award winner, is known for starring in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects.

He was artistic director at The Old Vic between 2004 and 2015.

