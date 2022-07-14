Story behind Duke of York’s infamous Newsnight interview will be made into film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Story behind Duke of York’s infamous Newsnight interview will be made into film

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 2:59 pm
The story behind the disgraced Duke of York’s disastrous Newsnight interview is to be made into a movie (PA)
The story behind the disgraced Duke of York’s disastrous Newsnight interview is to be made into a movie (PA)

The story behind the disgraced Duke of York’s disastrous Newsnight interview will be made into a film.

Screenwriter Peter Moffat is adapting a book by producer Sam McAlister, who clinched the controversial sit down with Andrew about his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

United Agents confirmed the movie, to be called Scoop, describing the forthcoming film as “exciting news”.

Virginia Giuffre lawsuit
The Duke of York during the interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis (Mark Harrison/BBC/PA)

McAlister tweeted about the project: “…can’t actually breathe with the excitement!!!!”

She added: “So…. Who should play me?”

The Queen’s second son stepped down from public life after being criticised for showing a lack of empathy towards Epstein’s victims, and displaying a lack of remorse over his friendship with the financier, who killed himself while in prison, during his Newsnight appearance in 2019.

In the interview with presenter Emily Maitlis, the duke denied claims he had sex with Virginia Giuffre, who said she was trafficked by Epstein on three separate occasions, including when she was 17 – still a minor under US law.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The Duke of York with his mother the Queen (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

Ms Giuffre said one alleged encounter began with the duke sweating heavily as they danced at London nightclub Tramp.

But Andrew told Maitlis he had a medical condition at the time which meant he did not sweat, and that he had no recollection of ever meeting Ms Giuffre.

He also insisted he spent the day taking one of his daughters to Pizza Express in Woking for a party.

Andrew later paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre in the US.

McAlister’s book, Scoops: Behind The Scenes Of The BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews, was released on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]